Gujarat: 73 Held Across Surat In Special Police Combing Operation

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 20 (IANS) The Surat City Police apprehended 73 people, including several repeat offenders linked to serious crimes such as murder, robbery, and narcotics offences, during a city-wide crackdown on illegal weapons under a special drive called“Operation Rambo”, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation was launched by the city police's Special Operations Group (SOG) after Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot took note of the growing use of deadly weapons such as swords, knives, daggers, and "Rampuri" knives in serious crimes committed across the city.

According to the police, the drive was organised to strictly enforce the weapon prohibition notification in force in Surat and to take action against anti-social elements allegedly creating fear and disturbing public order by carrying illegal weapons.

In a statement, police said,“To maintain law and order in the city, effectively control the carrying of illegal weapons and activities of anti-social elements, and create awareness of the law by strictly enforcing the weapon prohibition notification against persons spreading disorder and fear, instructions were given to organise 'Operation Rambo'.”

Following the directive, SOG Deputy Police Commissioner Rajdipsinh Nakum and Police Inspector A.S. Sonara collected and analysed data from police station areas where serious offences such as assault, murder, and robbery had recently been registered.

Based on the analysis, separate teams led by SOG Police Inspectors M.M. Parmar and K.A. Savaliya, along with other personnel, were formed to carry out special combing operations in identified crime-prone areas.

The teams conducted surprise checks within the police station limits of Limbayat, Udhna, Chokbazar, Athwa, Bhestan, Puna, Mahidharpura, Godadara, Rander, Salabatpura, Adajan, and Lalgate.

During the operation, police checked suspicious individuals and persons previously arrested in criminal cases.

Officials said 72 people were apprehended while allegedly carrying deadly weapons, including knives, "Rambo" knives, daggers, and swords.

Cases were registered against them for violating the police commissioner's weapon prohibition notification under the relevant provisions.

Police also apprehended one externed offender during the checking drive and registered a separate case for violation of the externment order, taking the total number of persons detained during the operation to 73.

According to officials, several of those arrested had previously been booked in offences including murder, double murder, attempt to murder, mobile snatching, theft, assault, robbery, illegal weapons offences, narcotics cases, and offences under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act (GUJCTOC).

Police further stated that one of the accused was wanted in an assault case registered at Dindoli police station, while another accused had been externed in connection with GUJCTOC and double murder offences.

A total of 72 cases under Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act were registered during the drive.

Among the police station areas, Limbayat recorded the highest number of cases at 14, followed by Bhestan with 13 and Salabatpura with 11. Rander accounted for nine cases, Godadara with six, while Chokbazar and Athwa recorded five cases each.

Mahidharpura and Lalgate registered three cases each, while Udhna, Puna, and Adajan recorded one case each.

Police said the checking operations were conducted in public places and sensitive areas, with a special focus on deterring anti-social elements and strengthening residents' trust and security.

“Surat City Police remains continuously committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens. Any activity disturbing public peace will not be tolerated, and such special drives and combing operations will continue to be conducted regularly in the future," officials added.