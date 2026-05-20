'Barbie Girl' Band Aqua Calls It Quits On Their Career As A Group

Aqua, the Danish-Norwegian eurodance band that rose to fame with "Barbie Girl," has called it quits on their career as a group, according to E! News.

The group, whose latest lineup included Rene Dif, Soren Rasted and Lene Nystrom, shared the news in an Instagram post. "After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band," the band wrote. "AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we've had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of."

The group thanked fans for their continued support and reflected on their journey together over the years. "We've traveled the world countless times, met so many wonderful people, sung together with millions of you, and shared memories that we will carry with us forever," the statement read.

'The right moment to say goodbye'

The band said they wanted to end their journey on a positive note and preserve the legacy they built together. The announcement comes nearly a decade after founding member Claus Norreen exited the group, as per the outlet.

"When you've been together for this long, you also learn when it's time to protect what you've created together," the band added. "For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact," according to E! News.

'Barbie Girl' Legacy

Aqua rose to worldwide fame with their 1997 hit 'Barbie Girl', which became a defining pop anthem of the era. The song also sparked legal controversy after toy company Mattel sued the band over trademark infringement linked to the Barbie doll brand. The case was eventually dismissed five years later.

More recently, the song found renewed popularity after being sampled in 'Barbie World' by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj for the soundtrack of the 2023 film Barbie, according to E! News. Speaking to Variety around the time of the film's release, vocalist Lene Nystrom had said, "A good melody never dies, it just keeps on giving. And 'Barbie Girl' is a perfect example of that."

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