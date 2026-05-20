ISL 2025-26: Maiden ISL Title In Sight, East Bengal Look To End League Draught

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Kolkata Giants East Bengal, who have won everything in Indian football except the Indian Super League (ISL), need just a few points to claim their maiden title and will hope to achieve that when they take on Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

After 22 years of waiting for a national top-flight league crown, the Red-and-Gold Brigade enter the final day of the ISL season carrying the hopes, nerves, and expectations of an entire fanbase when they face Inter Kashi.

The fate still hangs in the balance, but for the first time in years, East Bengal find themselves in control of their own destiny. Heading into the final round of the ISL season, the Red-and-Gold Brigade sit at the top of the table with 23 points from 12 matches, ahead of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on goal difference. East Bengal have a goal difference of 18 compared to Bagan's 13.

With five teams – East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, and Jamshedpur FC – still mathematically alive in the title race, every moment on Thursday night could alter the course of the championship.

Oscar Bruzon's men know a victory over Inter Kashi should almost certainly deliver the title unless Mohun Bagan defeat Sporting Club Delhi by a margin of six goals greater than East Bengal's winning margin. A draw could still prove enough if Mohun Bagan fail to win and the Mumbai City FC versus Punjab FC fixture also ends level.

The emotions around the club have only intensified after Sunday's Kolkata Derby. East Bengal came within touching distance of placing one hand on the trophy before conceding a late equaliser against Mohun Bagan in a dramatic 1-1 draw. That missed opportunity still hangs in the air, but Bruzon insisted his side is mentally ready for the occasion.

“Tomorrow, there are still five teams that can become champions. It is going to be a very important day, but we have the advantage because we are only focused on our own performance,” the Spaniard said.“We cannot hide from the fact that now it is one game for one title. If we want to take one game at a time, now is the moment to take one title at a time.”

East Bengal's transformation under Bruzon has been remarkable. A side that spent years struggling in the ISL has suddenly become one of the most difficult teams to beat. They have lost only once in 12 matches and built their campaign on defensive organisation, resilience, and moments of attacking quality.

The East Bengal coach also said that emotions cannot take over on a night of such significance.“Right now, there is no room for emotion. There is only focus,” Bruzon said.“We need to stay calm because tomorrow we have to transfer everything - mentally, technically, tactically, and psychologically - into our performance.”

East Bengal will receive a boost with midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti returning to the squad after suspension. However, Bipin Singh remains doubtful after suffering from dehydration during the derby against Mohun Bagan. Saul Crespo and Naorem Mahesh Singh continue to remain sidelined through injury.

The spotlight will once again fall on Youssef Ezzejjari, who leads the ISL scoring charts with 10 goals, while Miguel Figueira has been one of the league's standout creative players this season. Ezzejjari admitted the magnitude of the occasion is not lost on the squad.

“Of course, I am 100 percent confident, but I am not thinking about that right now. I am thinking about the trophy and winning the game against Inter Kashi. That is my first goal,” the Moroccan striker said.“This is our final. We will go there and give 100 percent on the field. We will try to get the three points.”

Ezzejjari also warned against underestimating Inter Kashi.“For sure, Inter Kashi will also give everything. They are a good team, and it will not be an easy game, but we will also go with everything we have.”

Inter Kashi will arrive with little pressure and plenty of freedom. The newcomers have already shown they can trouble stronger sides and notably held Mohun Bagan earlier in the campaign. With nothing to lose, they could yet become dangerous spoilers.

Head coach Arnab Mondal made it clear that his side will not sit back against East Bengal.“We understand the threats Ezzejjari and Figueira pose, but we don't have anything to lose,” Mondal said.“We will play with freedom. Even if we draw and earn a point, it will be great for us. We also know that the crowd support will be for East Bengal, but we are prepared.”

East Bengal last lifted India's top-tier league trophy during the 2003-04 National Football League season under the late Subhash Bhowmick. Twenty-two years later, they stand one match away from rewriting history. But first, they must handle the pressure of a night that could define an era.