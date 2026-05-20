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Verde Agritech Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - Verde AgriTech Ltd: Announced a strategic reorganization designed to sharpen focus, unlock value, and position both of its businesses for their next stage of growth. The Board of Directors has approved the formation of Magnes Rare Earths, a new wholly owned subsidiary of Verde that will hold and advance the Minas Americas Global Alliance Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. As part of this transition, Cristiano Veloso will step down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Verde and assume the roles of Chief Executive Officer of Magnes Rare Earths. Reberth Machado has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Verde, effective June 1. Verde AgriTech Ltd shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.85.
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