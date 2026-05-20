USF Destroys Enemy UAV Operator Training Center In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Unmanned Systems Forces, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, destroyed a drone operator training center in the temporarily Russian-occupied city of Snizhne in the Donetsk region. The facility had been financed by the "Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences," and a Russian Armed Forces lieutenant colonel was eliminated.

According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

"Operators of the 1st Separate Center, together with the SSU and in coordination with the DeepStrike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, struck a facility where pilot training, as well as the production of ammunition and UAV components, was taking place," the statement said.

As a result of the strike, production and repair facilities were destroyed, including four "Tigr" armored vehicles that had been brought in for repairs. All the vehicles were destroyed, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported.

"The head of the school, a lieutenant colonel with the call sign 'Buryi,' was also eliminated," the statement added.

Overall, according to the Unmanned Systems Forces, irreversible enemy personnel losses amounted to at least 65 people.

In addition to personnel and equipment, ammunition and components for drone production were destroyed.

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The Unmanned Systems Forces stressed that strikes on such facilities directly undermine the enemy's ability to train drone crews, repair armored vehicles, and supply units on combat fronts.

As Ukrinform previously reported, operators of the "Raid" regiment of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces struck the command post of the Russian army's 9th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Combined Arms Army in the temporarily occupied city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine