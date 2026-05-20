Salem Media Partners With Compel Studios To Release By Dawn's Early Light, Powerful New Documentary On Faith And The Future Of America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMARILLO, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today a strategic partnership with Compel Studios for the release and distribution of the highly anticipated documentary film By Dawn's Early Light.

The film explores the enduring principles of faith, liberty, and the American spirit through compelling storytelling, historical reflection, and cultural commentary. Through the partnership, Salem Media and Compel Studios will bring the film to audiences nationwide through streaming platforms, churches, and Salem's extensive multimedia network.

Rob Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW, said the documentary aligns closely with Salem's audience and mission.

“By Dawn's Early Light is exactly the kind of meaningful and culturally relevant storytelling that resonates deeply with our audience,” Ellis said.“We're excited to partner with Compel Studios to help expand the film's reach and bring its message to viewers across the country.”

Kyle Justice, President of Compel Studios, said the film arrives at a pivotal cultural moment.

“This film speaks directly to the questions many Americans are asking about the direction of the country and the values that still hold us together,” Justice said.“Partnering with Salem Media gives us an unparalleled platform to connect with audiences seeking inspirational and thought-provoking storytelling.”

The partnership will include coordinated marketing initiatives across Salem's national radio network, digital platforms, podcasts, and conservative news outlets.

By Dawn's Early Light will premiere May 31 at bydawnsearlylightfilm, where audiences can stream the documentary free through Labor Day. Following its free streaming window, the film will become available on SalemNOW and Townhall Media TV.

About Compel Studios

Compel Studios is a film and media company focused on producing and distributing compelling content that inspires audiences through stories rooted in faith, truth, and culture.

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America's premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at.

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