Bihar Govt Transfers Eight Police Officers In Administrative Reshuffle

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 20 (IANS) The Home Department of the Bihar government has carried out another major administrative reshuffle in the police department, transferring eight senior officers of the Bihar Police Service.

The transfers were announced through a notification issued by the Home Department on May 20, 2026.

The reshuffle primarily affects officers serving in the ranks of Sub-Divisional Police Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

According to an official notification, the move is aimed at strengthening district-level law enforcement, improving operational efficiency, and reinforcing specialised police wings.

Under the new postings, Gaurav Kumar, previously serving as Sub-Divisional Police Officer-II of Patna City, has been transferred to the post of Sub-Divisional Police Officer-II, Sadar, Purnea.

Anupesh Narayan, who was serving as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) in Banka, has been appointed Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Nirmali.

Gopal Krishna, formerly Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) in Jehanabad, has been posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Mohania in Kaimur district.

The government also implemented transfers within specialised units, such as the Criminal Investigation Department, the Traffic Wing, the Special Task Force, and the Vigilance units.

Vikas Kumar has been shifted from the Criminal Investigation Department to serve as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Special Task Force, Patna.

Kaushal Kishore Kamal, previously Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) in Purnea, has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Ranjan Kumar Singh has been appointed the new Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) for Purnea.

Suresh Prasad Ram, formerly serving in the Economic Offences Unit, and Krishna Kumar Gupta from the Criminal Investigation Department have both been transferred as Deputy Superintendents of Police in the Vigilance Investigation Bureau in Patna.

The latest reshuffle is being viewed as part of the Bihar government's ongoing efforts to strengthen policing, improve coordination among specialised wings, and enhance administrative responsiveness across districts.

Earlier, on May 15, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had carried out a significant administrative reshuffle, transferring 18 Indian Administrative Service officers and reassigning key responsibilities across departments.

The move is being seen as an effort to further strengthen governance and streamline administrative functioning in the state.