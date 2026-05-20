Former U'khand CM Khanduri's Last Rites Held With Full Military Honours, Emotional Tributes Paid

MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, May 20 (IANS) Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Major General (Retd.) Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri was cremated with full military honours in Haridwar on Wednesday, as political leaders, saints, and supporters paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran leader remembered for his discipline, integrity, and contribution to the development of the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna, BJP MP Anil Baluni, and several senior leaders attended the last rites in Haridwar.

Paying tribute to the late leader Khanduri, Dhami said the former Chief Minister's entire life was exemplary and would continue to inspire future generations.

"Whether as an Army officer serving the nation at the borders, as the Chief Minister of the state, or as a Union Minister, his discipline, adherence to rules, punctuality, and all such admirable qualities will continue to inspire us," the Chief Minister added.

Former Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna described former CM Khanduri as a leader who dedicated himself completely to the service of Uttarakhand and its people.

"The way he (Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri) is being honoured today reflects the life he lived. He served Uttarakhand with dedication, whether as an MP, Minister, or Chief Minister. He worked for everyone and always brought people together. He was like an elder brother. Today, we are deeply saddened," Bahuguna said.

BJP MP Anil Baluni recalled Khanduri's contribution to road connectivity and infrastructure development in Uttarakhand during his tenure as the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government (2000–2004).

"When we used to travel from Kotdwar to Dehradun, many accidents occurred. As soon as Khanduri became the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, he addressed all the gaps. Uttarakhand will never forget that. He created a network of highways that connected the entire region," Baluni said.

Spiritual leader Kailashanand Giri Maharaj also paid tribute to the late leader Khanduri, calling him a "divine personality" for Uttarakhand.

"He (Former CM Khanduri) made many efforts and contributed immensely to Uttarakhand. During his time, he encouraged many politicians and emerging leaders. He was highly talented and always wanted Uttarakhand to reach the highest level," he said.

Khanduri, a former Army officer who rose to the rank of Major General, was widely respected for his clean image and administrative discipline. He served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand twice and also held key portfolios in the Union government.

His demise has been widely mourned across political and social circles, with leaders cutting across party lines remembering his contribution to public life and the development of Uttarakhand.