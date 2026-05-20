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Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 29 0416 - RIKS 37 0115


2026-05-20 11:46:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 29 0416 RIKS 37 0115
ISIN IS0000039121 IS0000033793
Maturity Date 04/16/2029 01/15/2037
Auction Date 05/22/2026 05/22/2026
Settlement Date 05/27/2026 05/27/2026
10% addition 05/26/2026 05/26/2026

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bon and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bond on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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