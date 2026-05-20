Tension In Patna As Police Halt RJD Student Wing's Protest March On NEET Issue

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 20 (IANS) A protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, organised by the Socialist Student Association of India, the student wing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was stopped by police personnel outside the RJD state headquarters in Patna on Wednesday.

According to the organisers, hundreds of students and youths participated in the demonstration.

As the protesters attempted to march out of the RJD office premises, a large police contingent blocked them at the main gate, leading to tension between the demonstrators and the administration.

Student leaders condemned the police action, describing it as a violation of democratic rights and freedom of expression.

They stated that the movement was aimed at raising concerns over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process and protecting the future of students.

The protesters raised slogans such as“Stop the paper leaks”,“Stop playing with the future of students”, and“Ensure transparency in the education system”.

During the demonstration, some protesters also burned effigies of the Prime Minister and the Union Education Minister as a mark of protest.

Leaders of the Socialist Student Association of India asserted that the issue extended beyond a single examination and was directly linked to the credibility of the country's education system and the future of millions of young aspirants.

They warned that if their demands were not addressed seriously, the agitation could develop into a larger mass movement.

Several senior RJD leaders and party functionaries were present during the protest, including RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal, RJD national vice president Uday Narayan Chaudhary, former Lok Sabha MP Ali Ashraf Fatmi, Binu Yadav, chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav and Ejaz Ahmed, along with numerous student leaders and youth activists.

The controversy started after allegations of irregularities in the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 this year.

Following the allegations, the authority conducting the examination cancelled the test.

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is one of India's most competitive entrance examinations and serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS and other medical courses.

This year, around 23 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The government has now handed over the investigation into the alleged paper leak to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).