EVERYIELD AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

EVERYIELD AG Intends to Issue an Infrastructure Bond 2026/2032

20.05.2026 / 16:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, May 20, 2026 – EVERYIELD AG, Vienna (formerly:“EverYield Properties AG”), is planning the issuance of a corporate bond (“Infrastructure Bond 2026/2032”) with a target volume of up to EUR 30 million. The proceeds from the issuance are intended to finance the first expansion phase of the EverYield Energy Campus and to advance the development of a scalable infrastructure platform for the thermal treatment of sewage sludge and phosphorus recovery. For the first time, the EverYield Energy Campus combines several regulation-driven future-oriented sectors within an integrated business model: the thermal treatment and utilization of sewage sludge, the recovery of phosphorus as a critical raw material, and the generation of energy. In doing so, EverYield transforms mandatory waste disposal streams into long-term predictable infrastructure cash flows. The planned Infrastructure Bond 2026/2032 is expected to have a term of six years. Semi-annual interest payments are planned. The issuance is aimed at institutional investors as well as retail investors in Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg. Inclusion in the open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange is intended. Under the current structure, the net proceeds from the issuance are intended in particular to finance initial project sites, establish the platform structure, and support the development and implementation of additional Energy Campus projects. The projects will be implemented through project-related subsidiaries (SPVs), each of which may be financed and secured separately. The business model of EVERYIELD AG is based on several stable revenue streams. According to current planning, approximately 50% of revenues are expected to be generated from the acceptance and thermal treatment of sewage sludge (gate fees). Additional revenues are expected from phosphorus recovery as well as from the marketing of electricity, heat, and other product streams. EVERYIELD AG sees an indicative platform potential for approx. 1,000 facilities. The planned bond is intended to be accompanied by a security and trustee structure. Planned measures include, among others, pledges over shares in project companies as well as covenant-based distribution restrictions. In parallel with the planned bond issuance, an equity contribution of EUR 10 million by the sole shareholder is planned by June 30, 2026. This is intended to specifically strengthen the capital base of EVERYIELD AG and support the financing of the initial project sites and platform development. The additional equity contribution underlines the shareholders' long-term commitment to building the EverYield Energy Campus infrastructure. Mario Mildner, CEO of EVERYIELD AG, stated:“Europe is facing structural challenges that have long since been determined by regulation. This is precisely where Everyield is creating a new infrastructure model with long-term predictable cash flows. Our goal is to build a scalable platform that economically combines waste management and raw material recovery. In doing so, we contribute positively to the environment and help make Europe less dependent on unstable supply chains for phosphorus and fertilizers.” The publication of the securities prospectus is planned for the end of May 2026, with the start of the public offering scheduled for early June 2026.

Contact:

Manuel Taverne

... About EVERYIELD AG EVERYIELD AG, headquartered in Vienna, develops, structures, and finances integrated infrastructure projects in the field of environmental and energy infrastructure. Its core focus is the development of the Everyield Energy Campus – a scalable platform for the thermal utilization of sewage sludge, phosphorus recovery, energy generation, and product marketing. Everyield combines regulation-driven waste management and raw material topics with long-term predictable infrastructure cash flows and pursues the goal of transforming mandatory material streams into sustainable value creation. Legal Notice / Disclaimer This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of the Company. A public offering in Austria, Germany, and Luxembourg may only take place after the publication of a capital markets prospectus. Any subscription orders submitted prior to the public offering will be rejected. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

