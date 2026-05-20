EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

EvoNext shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2026

20.05.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE EvoNext shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2026 Reinach, Switzerland, 20 May 2026 - EvoNext Holdings SA (SIX: EVE) (“EvoNext”) today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Zurich. Shareholders approved all proposals by the Board of Directors by a large majority. EvoNext is a well-capitalized SIX-listed Platform, actively pursuing a reverse takeover. Gianluca Ferrari, Chairman of EvoNext, stated:“We thank our shareholders for their trust and continued support. The Board remains focused on identifying a suitable transaction target to unlock value for the company's shareholders. We look forward to reaching a new milestone together.” At the Annual General Meeting 2026, which took place in Zurich, EvoNext shareholders approved the following proposals of the Board by a large majority:

The Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2025.

Appropriation of the Annual Result for 2025: accumulated deficit of CHF 341,024,141 to be carried forward.

Compensation Report 2025.

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors for their services rendered during the financial year 2025.

Election of Directors: re-election of Gianluca Ferrari and Francesco Defila as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of Chairman: re-election of Gianluca Ferrari as chairman.

Election of the Compensation Committee: re-election of Gianluca Ferrari and Francesco Defila.

Election of the Auditor: re-election of FORVIS MAZARS AG, Zurich, for a one-year term in office.

Election of the independent proxy: re-election of Pia Gössi (Gyr, Gössi, Olano, Staehelin Advokatur und Notariat) for a further term in office.

Compensation of the Board of Directors: approval of the total amount of CHF 0 million for the maximum compensation of the Board of Directors until the next AGM 2027.

Amendments to the articles of association (subject to comments of the commercial register office):



Deleting an explicit reference to the investment agreement with Nice & Green SA that is no longer appropriate in the context of the statutory purpose.



Authorize the Board to increase share capital and the limits of the capital band accordingly to enhance the range of potential target companies for reverse merger transactions.



Inserting an Opting-out provision to enable the Company to implement a reverse takeover and raise funds without triggering a mandatory public takeover offer for shareholders who acquire significant stakes as part of the transaction. Deleting a paragraph regarding ownership interests in Allylix Inc., since mention of a specific contractual relationship is no longer necessary in the context of the Company's statutory purpose. Following the 2025 AGM mandate, the Board has been actively exploring strategic opportunities in public mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on reverse takeovers. The Board is evaluating opportunities and remains confident that EvoNext is well positioned to pursue a suitable, value-creating M&A opportunity. The Company will update the market in due course. Documentation The invitation to the AGM 2026 with all agenda items is available on the company's website under this link. The minutes of the AGM will be available within the next few days in this section of the website. Contact EvoNext Holdings SA ... Disclaimer This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Additional features:

File: EvoNext Holdings SA-Corporate News AGM 2026 End of Media Release

