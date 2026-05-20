Abu Dhabi T10 Sets Global Vision Under New Ownership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Abu Dhabi is launching the next innings for 'Cricket's Fastest Format' as Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) assumes majority ownership and commercial rights control of the Abu Dhabi T10, transitioning the tournament into an Abu Dhabi-owned and managed competition.

Under the new framework, ADCSH will own and manage the Abu Dhabi T10 as a long-term national sporting asset, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and with the unwavering support of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

“This is a strategic evolution of the tournament which signals strengthened governance, institutional credibility, and a clear global growth strategy for the sport's fastest format,” commented.“This marks a new start for a tournament that has already demonstrated global relevance in a short timeframe, while building a growing fanbase in Abu Dhabi where we can pivot our community ambitions.”

“Our proposition for the tournament remains unchanged: high-intensity 10-over matches, international star power, together with a dynamic international broadcast product that will continue evolving for modern global audiences. We are now focused on elevating the Abu Dhabi T10 from a successful cricket event to a proud sporting asset for Abu Dhabi and our family of team owners.”

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 continued to build the event's global profile, generating US $512 million of media value and delivering 687 million global social media impressions, in accordance to the independent GSIQ report. Recognised for attracting some of the world's best cricketers and delivering nail-biting finishes, the format's speed, accessibility and entertainment appeal have helped position Abu Dhabi as a global home for 'T10' cricket.

The 2026 edition will take place from 7-20 November at Abu Dhabi's celebrated Zayed Cricket Stadium, marking the first full tournament under the new structure. Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to participate under the tournament's new structure, with further details to be announced for this 'Invitation To Tender' process.

“The Emirates Cricket Board supports the new framework of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, now in place for the Abu Dhabi T10,”.“The tournament has established itself as an innovative format within the global cricket calendar and, under this structure, is well-positioned to continue contributing to the UAE's sporting landscape. We remain focused on ensuring that all sanctioned competitions operate to the highest regulatory and professional standards in support of the game's long-term development in the country.”

“This represents an important step in the continued evolution of the iconic T10 brand,”“I am thrilled with the partnership and confident that the Abu Dhabi T10 now has the structure, expertise, and institutional backing required to realise its full potential. I believe this transition positions the Abu Dhabi tournament for a new phase of exciting growth, strengthened ownership, and enhanced global relevance. I look forward to seeing it advance decisively to the next level.”

For ADCSH, the transition reflects an incredibly exciting moment for the region's No.1 community sports hub and a facility that is on a fast-track to making a global mark.“The Abu Dhabi T10 was born out of Shaji's bold ambition and has grown into one of the world's coolest cricket properties,” said.“We absolutely love the event and are incredibly excited at putting in place the foundations for its next stage of growth to ensure we reach the highest summit possible. We know there is important work ahead across several key pillars: strengthened governance, improved player structuring and a more decisive and enhanced commercial and broadcast platform. These foundations will allow the event to flourish in a unique destination while supporting Abu Dhabi's wider tourism and sporting ambitions.”

As franchise discussions open under the new structure, the message from Abu Dhabi is clear: the Abu Dhabi T10's legacy has been built, and its future is now solidly backed for long-term growth.