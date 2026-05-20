Smart Customer Data Center Global Analysis Report 2026: $46.94 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Customer Data Center Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The smart customer data center market is witnessing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $27.31 billion in 2025 to $30.5 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.7%. Historically, the market has expanded due to rising demand for automated IT operations, the adoption of cloud hosting services, secure data management needs, enterprise digital transformation, and the necessity for data backup and disaster recovery solutions. Looking ahead, the market is expected to escalate to $46.94 billion by 2030, driven by AI-driven infrastructure adoption, scalable hybrid deployments, intelligent security monitoring, edge computing expansion, and a focus on operational cost optimization.

Trends shaping this growth include advancements in AI-based data center automation, software-defined infrastructure innovations, digital twin optimization, green data center technologies, and IoT-enabled monitoring systems. Cloud computing continues to play a pivotal role in market expansion. It provides computing resources over the internet, promoting innovation, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Eurostat reports that, as of December 2023, 45.2% of enterprises in the European Union engaged cloud services, demonstrating the significant move towards these technologies.

The rising adoption of AI-powered decision-making tools is further propelling market growth. These tools, leveraging AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, enhance business decisions and insights. Eurostat highlighted the steep increase in AI technology adoption, indicating that 13.5% of enterprises employed AI in 2024, up from 8% in 2023. Smart customer data centers support these tools by offering centralized, high-performance data storage and processing, thereby facilitating real-time, insights-driven decision-making.

Leading companies in the market are enhancing infrastructure with AI-optimized solutions like direct liquid-cooled high-density server architecture. For example, Hewlett Packard Enterprise partnered with Khazna Data Centers in August 2024 to introduce a managed data center hosting service incorporating direct liquid cooling for AI support. This innovation reduces energy consumption for cooling while integrating the HPE GreenLake platform for flexible resource management.

Prominent players in this market space include Dell Technologies, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, and many more. North America was the largest region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to witness the fastest growth. The market comprises revenues from network optimization, system monitoring, data security, and more, with the value representing 'factory gate' values of goods sold by service providers.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

By Enterprise Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises By End-User: Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Government, Others

Subsegments:



By Hardware: Rack Systems, Power Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Cabling Infrastructure, Environmental Monitoring Devices

By Software: Infrastructure Management Software, Monitoring and Analytics Software, Automation and Orchestration Software, Security and Access Control Software, Capacity Planning Software By Service: Deployment Services, Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance Services, Support Services

Key Attributes:

