Bhopal Court Rejects Second Autopsy Request In Twisha Sharma Case, Orders Body To Be Preserved

A Bhopal court ordered preservation of Twisha Sharma's body but rejected her family's plea for a second autopsy outside Madhya Pradesh. Twisha, a 33-year-old Noida woman, was found hanging at her marital home on May 12.

A court in Bhopal on Wednesday ordered that the body of Twisha Sharma be preserved, but refused her family's request for a second post-mortem examination outside Madhya Pradesh. The case has drawn major public attention after Twisha's family accused investigators of mishandling evidence and trying to weaken the probe into her death.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has alleged dowry harassment, mental torture and serious irregularities in the investigation.

The case has become more sensitive because Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a retired judge. Police have already booked Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and his mother under charges related to dowry death and harassment.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta directed the police to immediately find out whether any low-temperature preservation facility is available in Madhya Pradesh to store Twisha's body safely for a longer period.

The court ordered police to submit a report without delay.

However, the court rejected the family's request for a second autopsy outside the state. The family had demanded that a fresh post-mortem examination be conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, commonly known as AIIMS Delhi.

A detailed court order is still awaited.

Before the hearing, Bhopal police had urged the family to take custody of the body, warning that decomposition could begin if the body was not preserved properly.

Twisha's family approached the court claiming there were serious flaws in both the medical examination and the police investigation.

Their lawyer, Ankur Pandey, alleged that authorities were trying to“contaminate” the investigation and weaken the case.

According to the family, the FIR in the case was registered three days after Twisha was found dead. They also claimed that the 'ligature', the belt allegedly used in the hanging, was not provided during the first post-mortem conducted at AIIMS Bhopal on May 13.

Pandey questioned why the ligature was missing during the autopsy and why the hospital did not immediately demand it.

He said that if the family had accepted police pressure and cremated the body earlier, many important facts may never have come out.

The lawyer also claimed that the family was repeatedly being asked to take custody of the body despite unresolved questions in the investigation.

Pandey made strong allegations against investigators and medical authorities.

He claimed that investigative agencies mishandled the case from the beginning and were trying to influence the medical process at AIIMS Bhopal.

According to him, the family wanted the second autopsy at AIIMS Delhi because they believed better preservation facilities and an independent examination would be available there.

He said AIIMS Bhopal itself informed authorities that it did not have the required minus 80-degree Celsius storage facility needed for long-term preservation of the body.

Pandey argued that the condition of the body was worsening each day and that further delay could damage important forensic evidence.

He also said the family wanted medical experts to clearly examine whether Twisha had any injuries or marks on her body before death and how those injuries were caused.

Another major concern raised by the family involves Twisha's mother-in-law's relatives.

The family alleged that Giribala Singh's sister is a Bhopal-based surgeon and could influence the medical process if another examination happened in the city.

Pandey claimed the surgeon was seen near AIIMS Bhopal during the first post-mortem examination.

These allegations have increased the family's demand for an independent inquiry outside Madhya Pradesh.

So far, no official response has been made public regarding these allegations.

Twisha Sharma's family also raised questions over an alleged discrepancy in her recorded height.

According to lawyer Ankur Pandey, Twisha's modelling profile and personal records showed her height to be around 172 to 173 centimetres.

However, records at AIIMS Bhopal reportedly mentioned her height as 161 centimetres.

Pandey said such a basic difference raised doubts about the accuracy of the investigation and medical records.

He argued that these inconsistencies suggested that the case was being“steered in a different direction”.

The family believes these details could become important during forensic analysis.

Father says family has lost hope in Madhya Pradesh system

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the family had almost lost hope of getting justice in Madhya Pradesh.

He urged the Supreme Court to take immediate notice of the case and order an independent investigation.

Navnidhi Sharma alleged that the state machinery was working to protect the accused.

He said investigators initially pressured the family to take the body and proceed with cremation even before several forensic questions were answered.

According to him, if the family had agreed earlier, evidence related to the ligature and other medical findings may never have surfaced.

He also accused authorities of allowing the body to decompose so that important forensic evidence could be destroyed.

The grieving father further warned that public trust in government schemes meant for women could suffer if fair action was not taken.

Twisha's cousin, Ashish Sharma, also said the family repeatedly requested a second post-mortem examination but their demands were ignored.

According to him, there was an initial approval by the Police Commissioner for another autopsy, but it was later withdrawn.

He said the family then moved court because they believed justice was not being served.

Ashish Sharma also criticised police claims that proper preservation facilities were unavailable.

He questioned why such an important case could not receive necessary forensic support.

He said the family feared that permission for a second autopsy would never be granted.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Authorities have also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Samarth Singh, who remains absconding.

The FIR names Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh under charges related to dowry death and harassment.

Twisha Sharma had married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal resident, in December 2025.

Her family claims she faced mental torture and dowry harassment after marriage.

Police investigations are continuing.

Why the case is drawing public attention

The Twisha Sharma case has sparked strong reactions because it combines allegations of dowry harassment, questions over medical evidence, concerns about influence and accusations of investigative lapses.

The court's decision to preserve the body shows that authorities still consider the forensic evidence important.

At the same time, rejection of the second autopsy plea has disappointed the family, which believes an independent medical examination outside the state was necessary.

As the investigation continues, the case is likely to remain under public and legal scrutiny, especially because the family has now appealed for Supreme Court intervention.

For now, the focus remains on preservation of the body, forensic examination and locating the absconding husband as investigators continue their probe into Twisha Sharma's death.