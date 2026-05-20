Telangana Dy CM Meets Union Minister On Singareni's Future, Coal Blocks

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu met Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

According to a statement, during the meeting, discussions were held on the future plans of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, coal gasification opportunities, allocation of new coal blocks, and the mining lease issue relating to Tadicherla Coal Block-II.

Push for Coal Gasification

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said that coal should not be confined only to conventional power generation, but should be utilised in a value-added manner in line with future industrial requirements. He explained to the Union Minister that, in view of the priority being given by the Government of India to coal gasification across the country, Singareni is also ready to move forward in this direction.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that, on the lines of gasification initiatives being taken up by Coal India, Singareni is also examining possibilities to utilise its coal resources more efficiently through modern technology. He said that coal gasification would add value to coal resources and also strengthen energy security, industrial usage and employment opportunities. He requested the Ministry of Coal to extend necessary technical guidance, policy support and assistance in linking Singareni's initiatives with Central schemes.

New Coal Resources for Singareni

The Deputy Chief Minister said Singareni has been playing a key role in meeting the coal supply and power sector requirements of South India. Keeping future requirements in view, he stressed that securing new coal resources for Singareni has become essential.

As per the statement, he brought to the notice of the Union Minister that Koyagudem Block-III, located in the Godavari Valley Coal Fields, is crucial for meeting Telangana's power requirements. Though the block was allotted through auction in the past, operations have not commenced even after four years, he said. In this context, he requested that steps be taken to allocate Koyagudem Block-III to Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

Tadicherla Coal Block-II Lease

The issue of Tadicherla Coal Block-II was also discussed in the meeting. The Deputy Chief Minister explained that Singareni has already taken up pre-mining activities and exploration works related to the block, and that there is a need to expedite the mining lease process.

He said the development of Tadicherla Coal Block-II is important for Singareni's future requirements and Telangana's energy security. The Deputy Chief Minister requested Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to grant prior approval under Section 5 of the MMDR Act, 1957, for Tadicherla Coal Block-II and to expedite the mining lease process, said the release.

Union Minister Assures Support

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy responded positively to these issues. He assured that a joint meeting would soon be convened with the concerned Central and State officials, along with representatives of Singareni, to discuss Singareni's coal gasification plans, allocation of Koyagudem Block-III, and the mining lease issue of Tadicherla Coal Block-II.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Sandeep Kumar Sultania; Secretary, Planning, Gaurav Uppal; Singareni Collieries Company Limited CMD Jyothi Buddha Prakash; Director Personnel and Administration, Goutham Potru; Director Projects, K Venkateshwarlu, and others were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)