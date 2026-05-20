“Will Not Come Down Without Her”: Bengaluru Man Climbs High-Tension Pole Over Love Dispute, Sparks Drama

A man in Bengaluru Rural's Anekal climbed a high-tension electric pole after a love dispute and refused to come down unless his girlfriend agreed to marry him. Police and fire brigade rescued him after a tense operation.

A dramatic incident was reported from Anekal taluk, where a young man allegedly climbed a high-tension electric pole after the woman he loved refused to marry him.

The incident created panic among local residents and drew the attention of authorities incident took place in Chinnayyanapalya village in Anekal taluk.

Somashekar, a resident of Chinnayyanapalya, had reportedly been in a relationship with a young woman for the past three years.

However, according to local sources, his addictions eventually strained the relationship and led to the breakdown of their love affair.

According to reports, Somashekar was allegedly addicted to alcohol and marijuana, which reportedly created problems in the relationship.

The young woman, who had grown frustrated with his behaviour and habits, recently decided to end the relationship. She also reportedly made it clear that she was unwilling to marry him.

On Wednesday morning, Somashekar allegedly called his girlfriend while under the influence of intoxicants. When he once again proposed marriage, the young woman reportedly refused.

Angered by her response, Somashekar allegedly damaged parts of her house, including the roof sheets. He later ran from the spot and climbed a nearby high-tension electric pole, creating panic among residents in the area.

Somashekar, who had climbed the high-tension electric pole carrying thousands of volts of electricity, allegedly insisted that he would not come down unless his girlfriend arrived at the spot and agreed to marry him.

The incident shocked local residents, who immediately alerted the police. Somashekar's father also reportedly approached the police and lodged a complaint regarding his son's actions.

As soon as the incident came to light, the Anekal police rushed to the location. Despite repeated attempts by the police to persuade him, Somashekar refused to climb down and continued to insist on his demands.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the police later called fire brigade personnel to the spot for further assistance.

Efforts are currently underway to safely bring the youth down by disconnecting the electricity supply to the high-tension line.

Meanwhile, hundreds of villagers have gathered at the spot, expressing anger and concern over the youth's actions and the tense situation unfolding in the area.

Efforts are being made to safely bring the young man down from the high-tension electric pole. The entire village remains in a state of panic due to the drama he has created while risking his life.

Police and fire brigade personnel are continuing their efforts to rescue him safely from the spot.

After continuous efforts by the fire brigade, Somashekar, who had climbed the high-tension electric pole, was safely brought down.

He was later taken to a hospital for medical examination and further treatment.