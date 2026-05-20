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Transcontinental Inc. Release Of Second Quarter 2026 Results And Conference Call


2026-05-20 11:01:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2026 results after market closing. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, June 4, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at , and will be archived for 30 days.

Q2-2026 Results Conference Call
Date : Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time : 8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast : Register Now!
Conference Recording Playback
Availability dates : June 4 to June 18, 2026
Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code : 02987 #
2026 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
3rd quarter
: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
4th quarter : Wednesday, December 9, 2026

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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