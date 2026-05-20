CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Montrouge, 20th May 2026

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Crédit Agricole S.A. was held in Saint-Brieuc (France) on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, in the presence of Chairman, Mr Éric Vial, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olivier Gavalda.

Over 1,300 people attended the General Meeting, either physically or remotely.

With a quorum of 81.71%, the General Meeting approved all the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors. All resolutions received a score of over 87% except for resolution A, which was rejected by more than 96%.

Nearly 15,700 shareholders voted prior to the General Meeting, 84% of which voted online.

Following the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, the Crédit Agricole S.A. Ordinary General Meeting confirmed a dividend payout of €1.13 per share.

In addition, the General Meeting appointed Mr Marc Didier, Chaiman of the Pyrénées Gascogne Regional Bank, as a Director to replace Mr Jean-Pierre Gaillard, who has reached the statutory age limit and Mr Richard Laborie, Chief Executive Officer of the Languedoc Regional Bank, as a Director to replace Ms Nicole Gourmelon, who resigned following the General Meeting.

The General Meeting ratified the co-optation of Mr Franck Alexandre, Chairman of the Alpes Provence Regional Bank, as Director, who has replaced Mr Dominique Lefebvre since the 1st of January 2026.

The General Meeting also renewed the terms of Ms Agnès Audier, Ms Sonia Bonnet-Bernard, Ms Marie-Claire Daveu, Ms Alessia Mosca, Ms Gaëlle Regnard, Ms Carol Sirou, Mr Pascal Lheureux and Mr Éric Vial.

The Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole S.A., which met following the General Meeting, re-appointed Mr Éric Vial as Chairman.

Crédit Agricole S.A. press contacts

Alexandre Barat: +33 (0) 6 19 73 60 28 – ...

Olivier Tassain: +33 (0) 6 75 90 26 66 – ...

All our press releases can be found at:

Customer Relations contacts – individual shareholders

Freephone: +33 (0) 800 000 777 – ...

Customer Relations contacts – registered shareholders

+33 1 57 78 34 31 – ...

Customer Relations contacts – institutional investors

+33 1 43 23 04 31 – ...

Attachment

2026 05 20 PR AGM CASA 2026