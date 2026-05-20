MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a premier UK-based leader in financial engineering and real-time market analytics, is proud to announce the official launch of the "Volatility-Capture Engine." This cutting-edge signal generation suite is specifically designed to help private investors transform market turbulence into a strategic advantage. For, this launch represents a major milestone in its mission to provide retail traders with the sophisticated, institutional-grade tools required to "draw money" from the markets during periods of high volatility.

The "Volatility-Capture Engine" by copexpro functions by identifying "mean-reversion" and "momentum-burst" opportunities in real-time. While many retail investors are intimidated by rapid price swings, copexpro utilizes proprietary algorithms to detect when a market move is overextended, issuing immediate signals for potential reversals or continuations. This allows users of the copexpro platform to act with the speed and precision of a high-frequency trading desk, providing a significant edge in today's fast-moving financial environment.

"As the Desk Manager at , I've seen how most traders get paralyzed when the markets get choppy," says Julian Cross. "The Volatility-Capture Engine was built to solve that problem. At copexpro, we've engineered a system that treats volatility as a source of profit rather than a risk to be avoided. My desk is constantly supervising the 'Stress-Thresholds' within the algorithm to ensure that our signals are triggered only when the probability of a successful capture is at its peak. When copexpro issues a signal, it is based on a deep-tier analysis of price velocity and liquidity depth. We are effectively providing the private investor with a 'stabilizer' that allows them to navigate the most aggressive market swings with professional confidence. At , our goal is to turn market chaos into a disciplined income stream."

The technical architecture of copexpro features low-latency execution bridges, ensuring that signals are delivered to the user's interface within milliseconds of a volatility spike. has also integrated a "Risk-Adaptive Stop" feature with every alert, providing users with a visual representation of the optimal exit points to protect their capital.

Beyond providing high-tech signals, copexpro is launching a global educational series titled "The Volatility Mastery Framework." This ensures that users of the copexpro platform don't just follow alerts, but actually gain a professional-grade understanding of how to manage their emotions and capital during market stress. As the global economy enters a phase of increased uncertainty, remains dedicated to providing the technological power and professional oversight required for private investors to master the markets and secure their financial future.

Contact Info:

Name: Julian Cross

Position in the company: Desk Manager / Communications Lead

Official email id: ...

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