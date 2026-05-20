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Net Asset Value


2026-05-20 10:16:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 18 May 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 31.3 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share which will be paid on 29 May 2026 to those shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


MENAFN20052026004107003653ID1111144880



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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