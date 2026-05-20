Rodri Eyes Real Madrid Move As Guardiola's Man City Era Nears End

Manchester City star Rodri is reportedly desperately looking forward to securing a deal with Spanish giants Real Madrid after manager Pep Guardiola's era with the English football giants nears its conclusion, reported Goal on Wednesday.

The Spanish star has long been a dream club for Rodri, and a change in Man City's leadership has opened the door for a potential move to the 15-time UEFA Champions League champions.

Guardiola's presence was massive within Man City, and it shaped the career of many superstars of the club, including Rodri himself. But with the 20 trophy-winning manager concluding his chapter with the club, it has altered the future of several players within the team. For Rodri, Guardiola was a mentor who shaped him into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and with him leaving, the emotional and professional ties with the Premier League have weakened considerably, paving the way for a move to his home city.

Real Madrid's Pursuit of a Kroos Successor

Real Madrid's admiration for Rodri has not been hidden. Since the retirement of Toni Kroos, a multiple-time La Liga and UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Real Madrid has felt the absence of a player capable of dictating the tempo from the deep. The top management of the club feels that Rodri is the perfect player who could provide the equilibrium to their star-studded squad.

The timing aligns as a major managerial shift is happening in Real Madrid itself, with Jose Mourinho having reported to have reached a verbal agreement to be the next manager for the club. Rodri is viewed as a priority signing as Real Madrid aims to move to their next chapter after a trophyless season in the 2025-26 season.

Contractual Hurdles and Player Profile

Rodri is also reportedly "very keen" for a return to Spain, having represented Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, but he is under contract with City till 2027, and the club are really tough negotiators.

Rodri's immense physical and technical qualities make him a quality player that Real Madrid can fight for, standing at over 1.90 m, offering a massive presence and ability to dictate play in terms of attacking and applying pressure. (ANI)

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