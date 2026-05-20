Azerbaijan And EBRD Discuss Development Of Southern Gas Corridor

''During a meeting with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at EBRD, we discussed the expansion of cooperation within the framework of our energy agenda, the integration of new renewable energy capacities into the grid, regional electricity interconnections, and the development of the Southern Gas Corridor,'' the publication reads.

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