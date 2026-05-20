MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Family-Owned Fencing Company Partners with Proceed Innovative to Build an SEO and GEO Optimized Digital Presence for Residential and Commercial Customers Throughout Chicagoland

Skokie, IL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fencing By Wall, a second-generation, family-owned fencing contractor serving Chicagoland since 1988, announced the official launch of its website at fencingbywall. The new site was designed and developed by Proceed Innovative, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Schaumburg, IL with a strategic focus on search engine optimization (SEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO), to help Fencing By Wall rank prominently in local search results, attract high-quality leads, and support continued business growth across the greater Chicagoland area.

Fencing by Wall launches their new website

The website launch marks a significant milestone for Fencing By Wall as the company executes a strategic shift toward growing its residential customer base while sustaining its established commercial and industrial fencing operations. The new digital platform serves as the centerpiece of that effort, offering homeowners, property managers, and commercial clients a streamlined path to request estimates, explore service offerings, and connect with the Fencing By Wall team.

A Website Built for Lead Generation and Local Visibility

Proceed Innovative developed the Fencing By Wall website using a performance-first architecture grounded in both traditional SEO and emerging GEO principles, ensuring the site is positioned to appear not only in conventional Google search results, but also in AI-generated answer engines and local search experiences increasingly used by today's buyers.

The site features dedicated service pages for Fencing By Wall's full range of residential and commercial offerings, including wood, vinyl, aluminum, composite, chain link, and custom ornamental fencing, as well as targeted location content covering more than 30 communities across the Chicago area.

“We've been building fences in the Chicago area for nearly four decades, but until now we've relied heavily on word of mouth and commercial relationships to find new customers. This website gives us a professional home base online that reflects the quality of work we do every day. We're excited to reach more homeowners and businesses who are searching for a fencing contractor they can trust.”

- Mike Wall, Owner, Fencing By Wall

A Digital Strategy Rooted in Trust and Local Authority

Proceed Innovative's approach to the project centered on building genuine online authority for Fencing By Wall by highlighting the company's decades of hands-on experience, its membership in the American Fence Association (AFA), and its commitment to quality workmanship, signals that both search engines and prospective customers use to evaluate trustworthiness.

The site's content was structured with both buyer personas in mind: the suburban homeowner seeking privacy, curb appeal, and a hassle-free installation experience, and the commercial property manager or facilities director prioritizing security, durability, and a contractor capable of handling large-scale projects.

“Fencing By Wall has an exceptional story - nearly 40 years of family-owned craftsmanship, a loyal commercial client base, and a service area that spans some of the most competitive real estate markets in the Chicago suburbs. Our job was to translate that credibility into a website that earns trust immediately and converts local searches into real leads. The SEO and GEO strategies we've built in give Fencing By Wall a strong foundation for long-term online growth.”

- Patrick Panayotov, Proceed Innovative, Schaumburg, IL

About the New Website

The Fencing By Wall website includes dedicated pages for residential fencing services (wood, vinyl, aluminum, composite, chain link, deer fencing, dog kennels, and custom fencing), commercial and industrial fencing solutions (security and perimeter fencing, industrial fencing, commercial gates and automation, access control, bollards, and temporary fencing), as well as location-specific landing pages covering communities throughout the North Shore and greater Chicago suburbs.

Visitors to the site can request a free on-site estimate, browse service options, and learn about Fencing By Wall's history, credentials, and service area.

About Fencing By Wall

Fencing By Wall is a family-owned fencing contractor serving Chicagoland since 1988. Founded by Jim Wall and now operated by second-generation owner Mike Wall, the company provides residential and commercial fencing installation, repair, and replacement services across more than 30 communities in the Chicagoland area. Fencing By Wall is a proud member of the American Fence Association (AFA). For more information, visit or call (312) 882-5094.

About Proceed Innovative

Proceed Innovative is a full-service digital marketing and web development agency headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. The agency specializes in website design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), generative engine optimization (GEO), and digital lead generation strategies for businesses throughout the Chicago area and beyond. For more information, visit or call (800) 933-2402.

Residential fence installation from Fencing by Wall

About Fencing by Wall

Fencing by Wall offers professional fence installation, repair, and custom fencing solutions serving residential homes in Chicagoland and commercial clients across the Midwest.

Press Inquiries

Julia Wall

juliawall [at] (312) 882-5094



Fencing by Wall

7738 Austin Avenue

Skokie, IL 60077