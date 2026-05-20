IPL 2026: Rohit, Pandya Come In For MI As KKR Elect To Bowl In Must-Win Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

With both captains suggesting the surface at the Wankhede had a bit of uncertainty around it after spending time under covers.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted his side was in a must-win situation but stressed the importance of staying present rather than looking too far ahead.“Need to win two out of two, but staying in the moment is important,” Rahane said, adding that the pitch was difficult to read at first glance.

Pandya revealed he would have preferred to bowl first as well, pointing to the conditions and the nature of the wicket.“Looks like a track that's been under the covers,” he said, while also underlining MI's confidence despite the pressure phase of the tournament.“MI has a long history of winning titles; we want to keep our heads high.”

The MI skipper also confirmed his own return to the XI along with Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar, while Suryakumar Yadav was also available and part of the playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders made one change to their XI, bringing in Rovman Powell in place of Finn Allen as they looked to strengthen their middle-order power-hitting. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, welcomed back a host of senior stars, with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and skipper Hardik Pandya all returning to the playing XI. Making way were Sherfane Rutherford, Raj Angad Bawa, and Shardul Thakur.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Impact substitutes: Allah Ghazanfar, Krish Bhagat, Shardul Thakur, Robin Minz, Mayank Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey

Impact substitutes: Finn Allen, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Tejasvi Singh