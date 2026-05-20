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Result Of The Auction Of 2.00 Per Cent DGB 2028 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2035


2026-05-20 04:31:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 25265 DGB 2.00% 15/11/2028 1,460 1,460 98.92 100 % 2.45 % p.a.
99 24961 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2035 1,800 1,100 93.97 100 % 2.99 % p.a.
Total 3,260 2,560

Settlement: 22 May 2026


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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