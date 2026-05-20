Body Of 90-Year-Old Woman Found Under Rubble In Konotop
The official noted that a search-and-rescue operation had continued throughout the night in the Konotop community at the site of the enemy strike.Read also: Russian strikes in Kharkiv region leave one killed, six injured over past day
"Unfortunately, this morning the body of a 90-year-old woman was discovered under the rubble. She was killed as a result of a Russian UAV strike on a five-story residential building," Hryhorov said.
As previously reported, the Russian army carried out a massive overnight attack on Konotop in Sumy Region on May 20, hitting residential buildings and the local history museum. Eight people were injured.
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