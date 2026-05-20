Body Of 90-Year-Old Woman Found Under Rubble In Konotop

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The official noted that a search-and-rescue operation had continued throughout the night in the Konotop community at the site of the enemy strike.

Russian strikes in Kharkiv region leave one killed, six injured over past day

"Unfortunately, this morning the body of a 90-year-old woman was discovered under the rubble. She was killed as a result of a Russian UAV strike on a five-story residential building," Hryhorov said.

As previously reported, the Russian army carried out a massive overnight attack on Konotop in Sumy Region on May 20, hitting residential buildings and the local history museum. Eight people were injured.