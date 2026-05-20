US Imposes New Iran Sanctions On 12 Individuals, 29 Entities

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington is coordinating with European allies to further restrict Iran's financial and trade networks, including companies involved in oil exports and sanctions evasion.

Bessent said the United States recently blocked digital assets connected to Iran and would continue targeting shipping companies and intermediary networks facilitating Iranian oil sales.

The new sanctions come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region and growing concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump recently said the conflict with Iran could end“very quickly” if Tehran agrees to a deal, while warning that military action remains an option.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned this week that any renewed war with the United States would bring“many more surprises,” following recent American military threats.

Washington has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports, shipping companies and financial networks, saying the measures are aimed at reducing Tehran's revenues and preventing sanctions evasion.