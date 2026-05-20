Cocaine Worth $9.3 Million Found In Truck Carrying Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Clothing, Brand Issues Statement

MENAFN - Live Mint) SKIMS has publicly distanced itself from a major cocaine smuggling case in the United Kingdom after one of its legitimate clothing shipments was found carrying hidden narcotics worth approximately $9.3 million.

The company, founded by Kim Kardashian, issued a statement after a British court sentenced a truck driver who used a shipment transporting SKIMS products to smuggle cocaine into the country.

The case drew widespread attention online after reports linked the luxury shapewear brand's cargo to the drug seizure.

SKIMS Says It Had 'No Knowledge' Of Smuggling Operation

Following the reports, a spokesperson for SKIMS clarified that the company had no involvement in the criminal activity.

Speaking to TMZ, the representative said:

“SKIMS is aware of the recent news involving a shipment with our products. We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck.”

The statement came amid growing online discussion surrounding the shipment and the brand's unexpected mention in the investigation.

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Authorities have also clarified that the shipment carrying SKIMS clothing was genuine and that neither the exporter nor the importer was connected to the narcotics operation.

Cocaine Worth About $9.3 Million Hidden Inside Truck

According to the UK's National Crime Agency, 40-year-old Jakub Jan Konkel was intercepted by border officials at a port in Essex in September while transporting 28 pallets of SKIMS underwear and clothing from the Netherlands.

Investigators said the truck had been specially modified to include a hidden compartment inside its rear doors. Inside the concealed section, authorities discovered nearly 90 kilograms of cocaine packed into 1-kilogram parcels.

Officials estimated the street value of the drugs at around £7 million, or approximately $9.3 million.

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The agency further alleged that Konkel had stopped during the journey to collect the narcotics before attempting to transport them into the UK.

According to investigators, the driver had allegedly agreed to carry the cocaine in exchange for a payment of 4,500 euros, which is roughly $5,243.

Truck Driver Sentenced To 131⁄2 Years

Following the investigation, Konkel appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for drug smuggling offences.

The case quickly went viral internationally due to the involvement of cargo linked to Kim Kardashian's globally recognised fashion label.

However, officials repeatedly stressed that the SKIMS products themselves were part of a legitimate shipment and were unrelated to the concealed drugs.

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The incident sparked strong reactions online, with many users surprised to see the name of a celebrity-backed fashion brand surface in connection with a major drug bust.

SKIMS Continues To Expand Globally

Founded by Kim Kardashian, SKIMS has become one of the fastest-growing celebrity-backed fashion brands in recent years.

Known for its shapewear, loungewear and inclusive sizing campaigns, the company has built a massive international customer base through aggressive digital marketing and celebrity influence.

Despite the headlines surrounding the smuggling case, UK authorities have made it clear that the investigation focused solely on the truck driver and the concealed narcotics operation.

Neither SKIMS nor the companies handling the clothing shipment have been accused of any wrongdoing in the case.