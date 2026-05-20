Parole Jumper Convicted In Murder Case Arrested After 24 Years In UP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended a life convict in a murder case who had been absconding for nearly 24 years after jumping parole granted by the Delhi High Court in 2002.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Patel alias Pappi, had allegedly changed his identity and was living in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, under the name Nandlal Verma to evade arrest.

According to a press release issued by the Crime Branch on Wednesday, the accused was convicted in a sensational murder case registered at Jahangir Puri Police Station in Delhi. Police said Rakesh Patel, along with two co-accused, had“brutally stabbed to death his neighbour over a trivial issue.” He was convicted in 1995 in connection with FIR No. 387/1990 under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Crime Branch stated that sustained efforts were being made to trace parole jumpers released from Delhi jails who had failed to surrender after availing parole or furlough. During scrutiny of such cases, Rakesh Patel was identified for focussed action. A special team was constituted under the supervision of senior officers to trace him through technical surveillance, manual tracking, and repeated raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Police said a breakthrough came after a team was sent to Allahabad, where“reliable secret information” revealed that the accused was residing in Prayagraj with his family after changing his identity to Nandlal Verma. Acting on the information, the team successfully apprehended him.

During interrogation, the accused initially denied his real identity and insisted that his name was Nandlal Verma. However, after sustained questioning and confrontation with details of the murder case,“Rakesh Patel @ Pappi @ Nandlal Verma finally broke down and confessed” to his involvement in the case, the release stated.

Police said the accused disclosed that he was first granted parole in 1999 for his marriage and had surrendered afterwards. However, after being granted parole again in 2002 following the birth of his second child,“he never surrendered before the Jail Authorities and intentionally jumped parole and remained absconding continuously for about 24 years.”

According to investigators, the convict kept shifting locations before finally settling in Prayagraj, where he started an auto spare parts business under his new identity. The Crime Branch said the operation reflected the commitment of Delhi Police towards tracing absconding convicts and ensuring the execution of the lawful punishment awarded by courts.

The accused has now been handed over to the jail authorities.