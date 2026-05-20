Latam Pre-Open May 20: Argentina Rally Fails As Metals Replace Oil The Rio Times

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May 20, 04:43 IBOV 174,279 -1.52% IPSA 10,351 -1.12% IPC MEX 68,556 +0.22% MERVAL 2,774,731 -1.47%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 174,279 -1.52% +24.81% 176,976 - - - IPSA 10,351 -1.12% - 10,468 - - - IPC MEX 68,556 +0.22% +17.20% 68,405 - - - MERVAL 2,774,731 -1.47% +17.10% 2,816,245 - - - COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 BVL PERÚ 19,767 +0.37% - 19,694 19,805 19,653 - USD/BRL 5.03 -0.37% -10.90% 5.05 5.05 5.03 - EUR/BRL 5.83 -0.08% -7.95% 5.83 5.86 5.83 - USD/MXN 17.38 -0.16% -9.86% 17.41 17.43 17.37 - USD/CLP 906.50 +0.68% -3.62% 900.40 906.50 906.40 - USD/COP 3,792 -0.15% -9.03% 3,798 3,794 3,773 - USD/PEN 3.42 -0.02% -5.36% 3.42 3.42 3.42 - USD/ARS 1,398 -0.04% +22.80% 1,399 1,398 1,398 - USD/UYU 40.30 +1.85% -2.17% 39.57 40.30 40.30 - USD/PYG 6,101 +1.79% -22.51% 5,994 6,101 6,101 - USD/BOB 6.86 +1.45% +1.66% 6.76 6.86 6.86 - USD/DOP 58.63 +0.05% +0.70% 58.60 58.67 58.60 - USD/CRC 449.50 +2.09% -8.94% 440.29 449.50 449.50 -

Largest live moves in this report universe

USD/CRC 449.50 +2.09% USD/UYU 40.30 +1.85% USD/PYG 6,101 +1.79% IBOV 174,279 -1.52% MERVAL 2,774,731 -1.47% USD/BOB 6.86 +1.45% IPSA 10,351 -1.12% USD/CLP 906.50 +0.68%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Rio Times Morning Market Signal · Latin America

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 · LatAm pre-open anomaly sweep across 207 instruments · By Richard Mann

The Wednesday LatAm pre-open opens to Argentina's broad-based rally fully collapsed. MERVAL gapped open +4.00% Tuesday at 2,816,245, faded all session to close 2,774,731, and was crushed overnight in NYC where 15 of 16 Argentine ADRs printed red. Bank names led the unwind - SUPV −6.19%, GGAL −5.56%, BBAR −5.35%, BMA −4.89%. The“broad-based, peso-stable repricing” we framed at 04:25 BRT yesterday lasted three hours of cash trading. Brazil bled and oil-equity surrendered the divergence. Ibovespa closed −1.52% at 174,278 with 90.7% of the tracking universe down. PBR ADR finished −1.40%, a 3.5-point reversal off the +2.13% pre-cash call, and the PETR4-vs-CSN spread compressed from +6.34pp at open to roughly +3.3pp at close. CSAN3 led the B3 down at −6.35% on 46.7 million shares. Commodities reversed direction but stayed stressed. Crude bounced - USO +2.46%, BNO +2.01%, UNG +3.12% - while metals took over as the new short. SLV −4.35% was the largest single-asset move of the day, GLD −1.66%, COPX −3.03%, URA −3.04%. Soft-commodity selling stalled. The regime stayed“commodity stress” but the names rotated through it. Risk gauges climbed back. VIX 18.06 (+1.35% reversing Tuesday's −3.31% to 17.82), VXX +1.40%, S&P 500 −0.67%, Nasdaq −0.84%, US 10-year at 4.67%. The“VIX relaxes” leg of Tuesday's pre-open thesis is fully unwound and the cross-asset risk premium is climbing back. Mexico is the only LatAm equity tape with positive breadth. IPC closed +0.24% at 68,555 with 62.5% of names up, led by BIMBOA +3.26%, GAPB +1.73%, ASURB +1.39%, KIMBERA +1.55%, GFNORTEO +1.23%. USD/MXN holds 17.40 flat and Banxico is anchored at 6.50%. The carry-trade bid that briefly sat in Buenos Aires is now parked in Mexico City.

Key Facts

Tuesday's pre-open thesis cracked in every dimension - the Argentine bid faded all session and was crushed overnight in NYC. Brazil's oil-equity surrendered its divergence by close, and commodities reversed direction but the regime stayed stressed as metals replaced energy as the new pressure point. The mechanism is sequential unwind, not panic - the rotation winners of yesterday are the rotation losers of today, and the new defensive bid sits in Mexico. The thesis would be falsified only if MERVAL opens flat-to-positive Wednesday despite the NYC ADR rout, which the local Tuesday fade pattern argues against.

01 The regime fingerprint

The Wednesday LatAm pre-open 207-instrument anomaly sweep at 03:37 BRT produced a clean asymmetric signal. Brazilian and Argentine equity universes printed 90.7% and 93.8% down breadth respectively, the deepest single-day equity drawdown of the week. Mexico ran the opposite direction with 62.5% positive breadth. Crypto inverted again, 81.3% green. Commodities split internally - energy bid back, metals broken. The asymmetry across universes is the structural read: this is not a regional drawdown, it is a country-and-asset-class rotation that reversed Tuesday's tape line for line.

Tuesday's call held only for Mexico and a partial print on Ecopetrol. Argentina's rally, Brazil's oil-equity divergence, the“VIX relaxes” risk gauge read, and the commodity-tape“cracks together” framing all broke during the session or overnight in NYC. Sequential unwind, not panic - the tape is sorting winners and losers across countries and sectors faster than the macro headlines justify, and the mechanism is rotation between two opposing regional bids rather than a wholesale risk-off.

02 The Argentina unwind - faster than the rally

MERVAL gapped open at exactly 2,816,245 Tuesday, printed a session high of 2,827,784 in the first hour, then bled steadily to a low of 2,771,121 and closed 2,774,731. The peso did not move - USD/ARS still at 1,398. This was a pure equity unwind during cash trading, and the overnight extension in NYC was the harder leg. Argentine ADRs are where global relative-value money expresses Argentine risk after Buenos Aires closes, and of sixteen ADRs we track, fifteen printed red with the bank complex leading the sell - SUPV −6.19%, GGAL −5.56%, BBAR −5.35%, BMA −4.89%. The agri and real-estate names followed at −3.5% to −4.4%. YPF +1.01% is the only Argentine green, and that is because crude reversed during the same overnight window - YPF in NYC trades increasingly as an oil-beta name rather than a country-risk name, which is itself the cleanest evidence that the Argentine unwind is country-specific rather than energy-driven.

MERVAL is set up to gap-down at the open Wednesday to catch the NYC sell. A −3% to −5% open is the mechanical implication. The thesis would be confirmed if local Argentine accounts step aside and let the gap stand; falsified if BYMA local hands defend at the open and pull MERVAL back above the Tuesday low of 2,771,121. Tuesday's pattern - a steady fade through the cash session - says the defence does not come.

Pair Tue close spread (pp) Mechanism PETR4 (−0.75%) vs CSNA3 (−4.07%) +3.32 Compressed from +6.34pp at open - half the divergence gone in one session PBR ADR (−1.40%) vs SID ADR (−5.60%) +4.20 ADR sleeve confirms the compression overnight PETR4 (−0.75%) vs VALE3 (−0.99%) +0.24 Index's two heaviest weights now moving together USO (+2.46%) vs USD/BRL (−0.37%) +2.83 Crude bid back but BRL stays bid - real money in the carry, not panic SLV (−4.35%) vs GLD (−1.66%) −2.69 Industrial-metal stress dominates safe-haven gold bid

03 Brazil's intra-equity split - the spread that compressed

The Petrobras-vs-CSN spread was the cleanest single signal of Tuesday's pre-open. PETR4 +2.13% with CSNA3 −4.21% was a +6.34-point divergence framed as Brazilian fiscal-flow and dividend yield outweighing the global oil signal. By close, PETR4 had given back the divergence and PBR ADR finished worse than the local print. Half the gap closed by close, the other half by ADR fixing overnight. The mechanism is straightforward - the local cash market refused to defend the oil-equity divergence once intraday crude direction was uncertain, and the typical correlation reasserted. With crude now reversing higher Wednesday, the spread could widen again if Brazilian dividend-yield bids return, but the thesis has to be earned this time rather than assumed.

Instrument Tue close % Category CSAN3 (Cosan) −6.35% Brazil energy/conglomerate SUPV (Grupo Supervielle ADR) −6.19% Argentine bank ADR SID (CSN ADR) −5.60% Brazil steel ADR GGAL (Galicia ADR) −5.56% Argentine bank ADR BBAR (BBVA Argentina ADR) −5.35% Argentine bank ADR RECV3 (PetroRecôncavo) −5.28% Brazil oil B3SA3 (B3 exchange) −4.96% Brazil financials BMA (Banco Macro ADR) −4.89% Argentine bank ADR CMIN3 (CSN Mineração) −4.67% Brazil iron-ore CRESY (Cresud ADR) −4.38% Argentine agri SLV (Silver ETF) −4.35% Precious metals LOMA (Loma Negra ADR) −4.23% Argentine cement

04 The top stress signals

Argentine bank ADRs occupy four of the top eight stress lines - SUPV, GGAL, BBAR, BMA all between −4.89% and −6.19% - and tell the country-unwind story in the cleanest form. Cosan at −6.35% is the largest equity move of the universe and a single-name Brazil energy stress that ties the conglomerate's leveraged structure to the crude reversal still in motion. Silver at −4.35% is the largest single-asset cross-asset move and the diagnostic of the new metals leg of the commodity tape. The three sector clusters jump out of the list before any prose enumeration is needed.

05 Sector clustering

The downside list breaks into three coherent sector clusters. The Argentine financial complex is the cleanest, with SUPV, GGAL, BBAR and BMA all between −4.89% and −6.19% - the same names that printed +3% to +5% at Tuesday's pre-open. The Brazilian commodity-linked leg follows: CSAN3 −6.35%, RECV3 −5.28%, CSNA3 −4.07%, CMIN3 −4.67%, VALE3 −0.99%, ITUB4 −2.12% - energy and iron-ore and the banks that fund them, moving in synchrony for the first time this week. The metals-and-mining complex is the new third leg: SLV −4.35%, GLD −1.66%, CPER −2.00%, COPX −3.03%, URA −3.04%, with SQM-B −2.60% extending the Chilean lithium read into the broader theme.

The upside list is narrower but coherent: Mexican defensive-growth (BIMBOA +3.26%, KIMBERA +1.55%, GFNORTEO +1.23%, ASURB +1.39%, GAPB +1.73%), Andean refining and banking (Credicorp BAP +3.93%, Ecopetrol EC +1.45%), and the energy ETF complex (USO +2.46%, BNO +2.01%, UNG +3.12%). The broken correlation worth naming is the gold-silver divergence inside an industrial-metals sell - silver typically tracks gold on safe-haven flows but Tuesday's session priced it as the industrial metal it actually is. The other broken correlation is Argentine bank stress while USD/ARS stayed flat - the equity unwind has not yet propagated into peso stress, and that gap is the single most-watched signal for Wednesday.

Pair Now Live % Read USD/BRL 5.03 −0.37% Real bid against equity rout - carry buffer doing work USD/MXN 17.40 −0.06% Peso anchor confirmed; Mexico the regional defensive trade USD/CLP 906.5 +0.68% Chile peso reverses Tuesday's strength on copper-weak feedback USD/ARS 1,398 −0.04% Flat - the equity unwind has not broken the peso yet USD/PEN 3.42 −0.01% Peruvian sol flat against the equity stress EUR/BRL 5.83 −0.02% Real flat against euro - the BRL bid is dollar-specific

06 What FX is telling us

FX is the part of the tape that broke cleanest from Tuesday's narrative. Tuesday's pre-open framed a weakening dollar against most Latin crosses as a counter-narrative to equity weakness. Wednesday morning the dollar is still soft against BRL and MXN, but stronger against CLP, and that single asymmetry is the cleanest tell of the day. The mechanism is intuitive - with copper at −2.00% and COPX miners at −3.03%, CLP loses its commodity anchor while BRL and MXN keep their carry. The real and the Mexican peso are doing the work of defending the carry buffer that Brazilian and Mexican central banks still offer over the Fed, and the international bid in BRL fixed-income is real money rather than panic out of the peso.

Coin Now Live % Read BTC 77,184 +0.57% Big-cap leads the rebuild; inverse of Tuesday's flat print ETH 2,125 +0.73% Second-leg confirmation; outperforming BTC LINK 9.58 +1.35% DeFi-coin extending Tuesday's outlier strength SOL 84.66 +0.54% Range-bound but green - different from Tuesday's tail NEAR 1.65 +3.18% Largest crypto upside print of the day DOGE 0.10 +0.63% Speculative tail repaired - flipped from Tuesday red ATOM 2.01 −1.46% Single-name outlier - Tuesday's correlation breakdown

07 Crypto read

Of sixteen tracked crypto names, thirteen are green, a 81.3% up-breadth print and the exact mirror of Tuesday's 88.9%-down pattern. Big caps and alt-tail moved together on the upside this morning - a behavioural inverse of Tuesday's“big caps hold, speculative tail bleeds” dispersion. The structural read is that crypto sat out the LatAm equity sell during Tuesday's session and rebuilt overnight while the equity tape was being unwound. That decoupling matters because cross-asset rotation has not contaminated digital-asset positioning, which historically leads risk-on returns by one to two sessions. If the pattern holds, Brazilian and Mexican equity desks may find buyers earlier in Wednesday's session than they would normally expect from the headline tape.

08 Country read-through

Brazil: Ibovespa closed 174,278 (−1.52%) with intraday low at 173,543 and breadth 90.7% down across the tracking universe. The PETR4-vs-CSN spread compressed from +6.34pp to +3.32pp, with PBR ADR closing −1.40% setting up the Wednesday open below 174,000. USD/BRL at 5.03 helps the cushion but does not change the equity setup. Selic stays 14.50% until the June 17-18 Copom; Wednesday's domestic catalyst is the IGP-10 mid-month inflation print, where the petroleum-derivative passthrough that was supposed to ease with Tuesday's crude break is back in the picture as USO bounced +2.46% overnight.

Mexico: IPC closed 68,555 (+0.24%) with 62.5% positive breadth - the only LatAm equity tape with the regime intact. The 50-DMA cluster broken Friday is now defended on a close. BIMBOA +3.26%, GFNORTEO +1.23%, KIMBERA +1.55%, ASURB +1.39%, GAPB +1.73% - defensive-growth led. CEMEX ADR −3.39% is the lone large-cap stress, building-materials-and-US-cycle related rather than country-specific. USD/MXN at 17.40 flat, Banxico anchored at 6.50%, and the Fed differential at roughly 200 basis points is the widest in the region after Argentina's collapse.

Chile: The IPSA's Tuesday close data was not delivered through the API window so the index print is flagged; the structural read comes from copper at −2.00%, COPX miners at −3.03%, SQM-B −2.60% locally and SQM ADR −2.70% in NYC, plus USD/CLP +0.68% to 906.5 (peso weaker for the first time this week). The break in copper is the meaningful tell - the“Chile beta defended” leg of Tuesday's piece is the cleanest piece of the prior thesis to put on Wednesday's watch-list, and the Chilean tape is set up to open mildly weaker on a copper-and-CLP follow-through.

Argentina: MERVAL closed 2,774,731 (−1.47% from Tuesday's open of 2,816,245, low 2,771,121). ADRs in NYC overnight averaged about −3.5% with bank names down 5% to 6%. USD/ARS at 1,398 essentially flat - the peso has not broken yet, and the equity unwind has not propagated into FX stress. Mechanical open implication is a −3% to −5% gap-down to catch the NYC sell. The political calendar continues with Macri 's“Próximo Paso” Mendoza stop on Friday - the only piece of Tuesday's setup that could pivot the tape back, but unlikely to override an overnight ADR rout of this size.

Colombia and Peru: Credicorp BAP +3.93% reverses Tuesday's pre-open −3.94% - a clean 8-point swing in 24 hours and the second-largest single-name move of the day after Silver. Ecopetrol EC +1.45% pared from Tuesday's +5.50% pre-open but held green. The Bancolombia and Aval split - CIB −0.44%, AVAL −3.58% - suggests local political risk is creeping into the smaller name. Buenaventura BVN −3.35% and Southern Copper SCCO −1.69% fit the broader metals-down theme that defines the morning.

Wednesday open: The MERVAL gap level is the single sharpest signal of the day - between −3% and −5% catches the ADR rout, above −3% says local accounts are defending, below −5% says the unwind extends into a regional bid for safety. Wednesday May 20: Brazil IGP-10 mid-month inflation print - first read on petroleum-derivative passthrough with crude reversing higher overnight; a hot print accelerates the bond-Selic repricing the Focus survey has already flagged. Thursday May 21: DHS Noem visit to Mexico City, Brazil Prisma Fiscal weekly report, Mexico Q1 GDP final print - the Mexican defensive trade gets its first macro test. Friday May 22: Brazil IBC-Br for April - first read on whether March's −0.67% extends. Macri“Próximo Paso” Mendoza stop, the political event Argentina's tape needs to pivot back. Binary risk: Any escalation in the Iran-Israel arc moves Brent ±5% and rewrites the regional commodity tape. Crude already reversed +2.5% overnight; another move could pull Petrobras and Ecopetrol back above their pre-open levels and reset the Tuesday thesis from a different angle.

09 What to watch this weekFrequently Asked Questions Why did Argentine ADRs fall harder than the MERVAL itself?

ADRs are where international relative-value desks express Argentine risk after Buenos Aires closes. When the local cash market shows weakness through the session - as MERVAL did Tuesday, fading steadily from a +4% gap-up to closing essentially flat versus the open - the overnight ADR session is where global money completes the unwind that the local market started. The mechanical effect is a 3 to 5 percentage-point ADR lag below the local close, and Wednesday's MERVAL open is set up to catch down to that overnight level rather than defend against it.

Why is YPF the only Argentine ADR green?

YPF in NYC trades increasingly as an oil-beta name rather than a country-risk name. With crude reversing +2.5% during the same overnight window that Argentine ADRs sold, YPF's commodity beta dominated its country beta. The print is the cleanest single piece of evidence that the Argentine unwind is country-specific rather than energy-driven - if the move were a global EM risk-off, YPF would have sold with the other Argentine names regardless of crude direction.

What does the metals break tell us about Chile?

The Chilean tape held firm through Tuesday's session because copper at −0.26% was still inside its tolerance band. By close, copper had extended to −2.00% with COPX miners at −3.03% and silver at −4.35%, and USD/CLP weakened +0.68% - the first time this week the peso has lost its commodity anchor. The mechanism is straightforward: Chile's terms of trade depend on copper, and a clean industrial-metals break propagates to CLP and through the IPSA on a one- to two-session lag. Wednesday's session is the first read on whether the IPSA tape can hold without the copper bid behind it.

Is Silver's −4.35% the cleanest single signal of the day?

For cross-asset relevance, yes. SLV is highly correlated with industrial-metals stress on the downside and with gold-bid risk-off on the upside. A −4.35% break with gold also down −1.66% and copper down −2.00% is a clean industrial-disinflation print rather than a dollar story. The implications for Chilean copper-equity and Peruvian mining names like Southern Copper and Buenaventura are mechanical, and the silver-vs-gold spread is the cleanest internal commodity diagnostic we have for Wednesday's session.

Connected Coverage

Tuesday's pre-open analysis - the one this Wednesday audit measures against - sits in our May 19 Argentina-leads-Brazil-splits readout. Monday's ADR gap-down setup is in our May 18 ADR readout. The Brazilian Treasury revision behind the inflation backdrop is in our Fazenda 4.5% analysis. The Selic 13.25% market repricing sits in our Focus survey readout, and the Brent escalation framing is in our Trump-Iran Truth Social analysis.

Reported by Richard Mann for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 20, 2026 - 04:15 BRT, pre-Brazilian open. Anomaly sweep across 207 instruments via EODHD; equity data is yesterday's session close (B3, BMV, Buenos Aires, NYC ADRs), with FX and crypto live as of 03:37 BRT.

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