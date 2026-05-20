Ibovespa Falls 1.5% On Election Scandal - Rio Times
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|174,279
|-1.52%
|+24.81%
|176,976
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.03
|-0.37%
|-10.90%
|5.05
|5.05
|5.03
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|46.09
|-0.75%
|+44.12%
|46.44
|46.30
|45.59
|40,918,700
|VALE3
|81.02
|-0.99%
|+46.40%
|81.83
|81.28
|80.17
|20,323,200
|ITUB4
|38.78
|-2.12%
|+4.15%
|39.62
|39.42
|38.70
|41,103,000
|BBDC4
|17.39
|-1.53%
|+11.90%
|17.66
|17.66
|17.26
|37,238,500
|BBAS3
|20.23
|-0.93%
|-19.21%
|20.42
|20.52
|20.07
|36,696,600
|B3SA3
|15.89
|-4.96%
|+7.22%
|16.72
|16.29
|15.81
|63,491,900
|ABEV3
|15.81
|+0.00%
|+10.41%
|15.81
|15.91
|15.53
|25,791,100
|WEGE3
|41.82
|-1.23%
|-6.13%
|42.34
|42.42
|41.51
|6,812,100
|PRIO3
|69.32
|+0.73%
|+75.98%
|68.82
|69.56
|68.18
|5,992,000
|SUZB3
|41.05
|-2.19%
|-22.82%
|41.97
|42.01
|40.97
|5,064,200
|RENT3
|42.09
|-2.05%
|-0.02%
|42.97
|42.77
|41.36
|6,067,500
|AZZA3
|18.78
|-2.90%
|-58.27%
|19.34
|19.34
|18.58
|1,804,400
|CSNA3
|5.90
|-4.07%
|-35.02%
|6.15
|6.12
|5.88
|12,691,100
|GGBR4
|23.02
|-1.03%
|+46.72%
|23.26
|23.27
|22.81
|5,947,800
|ENEV3
|24.21
|-3.12%
|+64.47%
|24.99
|24.99
|23.62
|29,542,700
Largest live moves in this report universeB3SA3
15.89
-4.96% CSNA3
5.90
-4.07% ENEV3
24.21
-3.12% AZZA3
18.78
-2.90% SUZB3
41.05
-2.19% ITUB4
38.78
-2.12% RENT3
42.09
-2.05% BBDC4
17.39
-1.53%
Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.Wednesday, May 20, 2026 · Covering Tuesday May 19 session Summary
Ibovespa today reflects Tuesday's 1.52% drop to 174,278.86, the deepest of the year by RSI. A new Atlas poll showing Flávio Bolsonaro losing support over the Vorcaro fraud links drove risk-off: banks fell, yields rose, the real slid back above R$5 to R$5.0475. RSI 28.76 is the most oversold of 2026.The Big Three 1.
Ibovespa closed Tuesday at 174,278.86 (−1.52%, −2,696.96 pts), opening at the high and closing near the low (173,544). The catalyst was political: an Atlas survey for Bloomberg showed Flávio Bolsonaro losing October support after reports linked him to Daniel Vorcaro, the Banco Master owner charged with fraud. The drop reversed Monday's calm. 2.
The real gave back its sub-R$5 reclaim, sliding to R$5.0475 as risk aversion lifted the dollar. The 10-year yield rose, pressuring financials: Itaú fell 2%, Bradesco, BB and Itaúsa around 1.5%. B3 dropped over 3.5% after naming Christian Egan CEO. The Vorcaro probe deepened the file. 3.
RSI fast 28.76, slow 37.71 - the deepest oversold of 2026. MACD histogram −1,342.79, bearish and accelerating. The close sits just above the 173,010 support; the 200-DMA at 163,604 is the 6.1% structural floor. Oil stayed elevated on the deferred Iran strikes, keeping stagflation in frame. Ibovespa Close 174,279 −1.52% USD/BRL 5.0475 Back above R$5 RSI Fast 28.76 Year-low oversold Selic 14.50% Copom June 17-18 02 Session Data
|Metric
|Value
|Change
|Context
|Ibovespa close
|174,278.86
|−1.52%
|Open at high, close at low
|Intraday range
|173,544 – 176,973
|3,429 pts
|Renewed lows all afternoon
|USD/BRL
|5.0475
|Above R$5
|Reversed Monday's reclaim
|RSI fast / slow
|28.76 / 37.71
|Deepest 2026
|Oversold
|MACD histogram
|−1,342.79
|Widening
|Bear momentum building
|B3 (exchange)
|−3.5%+
|CEO news
|Christian Egan named CEO
|Itaú
|−2.0%
|Yield-led
|Banks led the drop
The Atlas survey for Bloomberg showed Flávio Bolsonaro - Lula's main challenger - losing support after reports linked him to Daniel Vorcaro, the Banco Master owner charged with fraud. Federal Police are investigating payments to Flávio and a transfer to Eduardo Bolsonaro. With the market-friendly candidate weakened and Lula reclaiming the lead, Brazil risk re-priced into October.External Trigger: Oil and yields keep stagflation in frame
Oil stayed elevated as markets looked past Trump's deferred Iran strikes, keeping stagflation active. Brazil's 10-year yield rose, pressuring financials. The Finance Ministry recently raised inflation forecasts above target through 2027. Political risk plus imported inflation lifted the real past R$5.§04 · Market Commentary
Monday's sub-R$5 calm did not survive the election file. Tuesday's drop was the cleanest political re-pricing of the cycle: the Bolsonaro-Vorcaro link weakened the market-preferred candidate and banks led the decline. The dollar's move back above R$5 is the tell; the carry trade unwinds first through the currency.
The technical picture is stretched. RSI 28.76 is the deepest oversold of 2026, the index closed just above 173,010. The risk is that election volatility keeps RSI pinned through campaign season. The Selic at 14.50% anchors the carry case, but until the political file clears the path stays lower toward the 200-DMA at 163,604.05 Technical Snapshot Ibovespa daily, B3. TradingView · May 20, 2026 06:33 UTC USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 20, 2026 06:33 UTC
Ibovespa closed at 174,278.86 just above the 173,010 support after renewing lows all afternoon. The 200-DMA at 163,604 is the 6.1% floor; the Kijun at 179,287 and 50-DMA at 180,662 are now overhead. RSI fast 28.76 is the deepest of 2026. On USD/BRL, the dollar reclaimed R$5.0475 with RSI at 55.30 and MACD histogram turning positive (+0.0210) - the first dollar-firming signal since the sub-R$5 break. The 50-DMA at 5.0711 caps the dollar upside.Resistance: 179,287 (Kijun) → 180,662 (50-DMA) → 184,752 (20-DMA) Support: 173,544 (Tuesday low) → 173,010 (cloud) → 163,604 (200-DMA) Invalidation: A daily close below 173,010 opens the 170K round level and the 200-DMA at 163,604. 06 Forward Look This week · Election headlines The Vorcaro file drives the tape. Damaging revelations extend the selloff; a Flávio rebuttal that holds his polling lets RSI 28 mean-revert. This week · Oil and the real Elevated oil keeps the inflation overhang. A move back below R$5 signals the carry trade reasserting; above R$5.0711 (50-DMA) confirms the dollar trend. June 17-18 · Copom Selic at 14.50%. Above-target inflation forecasts and a weaker real argue for a longer hold, capping the recovery case. October · Presidential election Lula now leads Flávio in the latest poll, within the margin. The Vorcaro file reshapes the right-wing field into the vote. 07 Questions & Answers Why did the Ibovespa fall 1.5%? An election scandal. An Atlas poll for Bloomberg showed Flávio Bolsonaro - the market-preferred candidate - losing support after reports linked him to Daniel Vorcaro, the Banco Master owner charged with fraud. Federal Police are investigating payments to Flávio and a transfer to Eduardo Bolsonaro. Banks led the drop (Itaú −2%) as yields rose, and the real slid back above R$5. Why did the real weaken back above R$5? Risk aversion. The same political file that hit equities lifted the dollar, reversing Monday's sub-R$5 reclaim to R$5.0475. The carry trade unwinds first through the currency: when Brazil risk re-prices, positioning trims the real before equities. Elevated oil and above-target inflation forecasts added pressure. Is RSI 28.76 a buy signal? It is the deepest oversold of 2026, but oversold is not a catalyst. Election volatility can keep RSI pinned low through campaign season. A mean-reversion bounce needs the Vorcaro file to stabilize or a Flávio rebuttal that holds his polling. The near-term path stays lower until the overhang clears. Verdict
Tuesday's 1.52% drop was the cleanest political re-pricing of the cycle. The Bolsonaro-Vorcaro file weakened the market-preferred candidate, a fresh Atlas poll confirmed it, banks led the decline, and the real gave back its sub-R$5 reclaim to R$5.0475. RSI 28.76 is the deepest oversold of 2026, but election volatility can keep it pinned. The Selic at 14.50% anchors the carry case until the file clears.
Related: Monday's sub-R$5 reclaim · Colombia election risk parallel · Argentina +4% reversal.
Pivot today: 173,010 support. Hold = RSI mean-revert; break = 170K then 200-DMA at 163,604.
Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.
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