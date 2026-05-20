Inside Jr NTR's Rs 25 Crore Jubilee Hills Mansion: Luxury, Family And Telugu Heritage

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR lives in a lavish mansion in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills. Worth over Rs 25 crore, the home beautifully combines luxury, comfort and traditional Telugu-inspired design

Jr NTR's residence is located in Jubilee Hills, one of Hyderabad's most sought-after neighbourhoods. Known for its high-end properties and celebrity residents, the area offers privacy, greenery and excellent connectivity to film studios and commercial hubs.

The mansion is built on a spacious property surrounded by landscaped outdoor areas and scenic city views. Wide roads, strong security and premium infrastructure make Jubilee Hills one of the most prestigious addresses in the city.

The actor's home stands out for its elegant architecture that mixes contemporary style with traditional Indian elements. The exterior features large glass windows, stone finishes and bold structural details that give the mansion a luxurious appearance.

Inside, the décor reflects warmth and sophistication. Premium marble flooring, teakwood accents and artwork inspired by Telugu culture add character to the space. The bedrooms are designed with calming interiors, walk-in wardrobes and attached bathrooms to create a comfortable family environment.

The mansion also includes a private entertainment area and a fully equipped home theatre where the actor spends quality time with family and friends.

Last year, glimpses of the renovated interiors went viral on social media and impressed fans with their refined aesthetic. The redesign was handled by interior designer Sarah Sham, who modernised the space while maintaining its homely feel.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, the designer expressed gratitude for working with Jr NTR, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and their children. The revamped interiors quickly became a talking point among fans for their elegant yet welcoming vibe.

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