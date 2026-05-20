Bengaluru: BMTC Starts Express Bus Service From Vijayapura To Majestic, Residents Demand Vayu Vajra Buses

Commuters in Vijayapura finally have a reason to cheer, as BMTC has launched a new express bus service connecting the town to Bengaluru's Majestic via Devanahalli and Yelahanka. The service comes as a major relief for daily passengers who have long struggled with overcrowded buses during peak morning hours.

For a long time, travelling between 7 am and 10 am was extremely difficult, with buses packed to capacity with college students and office-goers. Many commuters, including women, children, and elderly passengers, often found it nearly impossible to board buses. The issue had earlier gained attention after reports in major newspapers highlighted the daily hardships faced by passengers, prompting the authorities to act.

Peak Hour Travel Struggles In Vijayapura

Daily commuters have described morning travel as a major challenge due to severe overcrowding. The situation had made public transport uncomfortable and unreliable for many regular passengers.

Demand For Vayu Vajra AC Bus Services

While the new express service has been widely welcomed, residents are now demanding further improvements. The next major request is the introduction of Vayu Vajra AC buses on this route, similar to those operating between Bengaluru and Chikkaballapur.

Residents are also urging BMTC to extend the existing services from Majestic to Nandi Cross up to Vijayapura via the Chikkaballapur road. This expansion is expected to significantly benefit students travelling to institutions such as Nagarjuna College and BGS College, while also improving connectivity for villages including Muddenahalli, Narayanapura, Bijjawara, and Holerahalli.

Bus Service Flagged Off By BMTC Officials

The new service was officially flagged off in the presence of BMTC Traffic Controller Rangappa and other staff members, marking a long-awaited improvement in connectivity for the region.