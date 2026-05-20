'Talking To Seniors Gives Me Confidence': Sooryavanshi After Blistering 93 Against LSG

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) After playing a stunning knock of 93 off just 38 balls in Rajasthan Royals' seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi said that talking to senior cricketers and coaches has boosted his confidence as he looks to contribute more for the team in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Chasing a daunting 221-run target at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RR completed the chase with five balls to spare. Sooryavanshi's explosive innings, featuring 10 sixes, laid the foundation for the successful chase, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 53 to guide the hosts home and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Speaking after the match, Sooryavanshi said the recognition coming from experienced players and former cricketers has been a proud moment for him.

“It feels good. It's a moment of pride. And yes, it feels good when so many seniors, cricketers, ex-cricketers, and our coaches talk to me. It gives me confidence, and it helps me in the game,” he said in a video released by IPL on X.

The youngster added that he is focused on maintaining his rhythm and continuing to play positively in the upcoming matches.

“My flow is going on. It's going on in the next match, and the tournament is going on in the next match. The more I contribute to the team, the more it helps,” he said.

The opener also revealed that RR's approach during the high-pressure chase was to stay relaxed and back their natural game instead of thinking too much about qualification scenarios.

“We all wanted to do what we've been doing. We wanted to enjoy and not put pressure. It's good cricket - play well and back our strength. That's the focus in the next match,” he said.

“We don't have any focus on qualifications. It's in everyone's mind if there's a chance. But we're trying to do better day by day,” he added.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's blistering 96 and Josh Inglis' fluent 60 had powered LSG to 220/5 in 20 overs. In reply, RR rode on Sooryavanshi's brilliance and Jurel's composed finish to complete one of the most memorable chases of the season.

After this win, RR is placed at number four in the points table with seven wins in 13 matches. They will confirm their spot in the playoffs if they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last group stage match on Sunday.