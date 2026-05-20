Pam Golding Properties Expands Global Footprint With Dubai Office Launch

MENAFN - B2Press)- South African-based Pam Golding Properties has expanded its international footprint with the launch of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, further strengthening its position in the global luxury residential property market.

Strategically located in Dubai Internet City's Business Central Towers, the office provides access to key lifestyle and investment hubs, including Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

Dr Andrew Golding, Chief Executive of Pam Golding Properties, says the expansion forms part of the group's broader international growth strategy.

“Alongside our presence across several African countries, including Mauritius and Seychelles, as well as our office in Paris, Dubai represents another important step in building a network of strategically positioned global destinations,” he says.

“With approximately 150 000 new-build transactions annually, Dubai has evolved into a mature and resilient property market. We believe our experience positions us well to capitalise on opportunities ranging from entry-level investments through to the ultra-luxury segment.

“Ultimately, we aim to provide our investor clients with a trusted brand, supported by experienced professionals of integrity who will underpin our Dubai offering,” says Dr Golding.

The group has partnered with Dubai-based SVN Capital to deliver tailored property investment opportunities for affluent clients.

According to Stefan Terry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SVN Capital, growing client demand for exposure to Dubai's real estate sector played a key role in the collaboration.

“Property has been a hot topic of discussion among our UAE clients for many years. We were looking for a partner that shared our approach to client relationships and sustainable growth, while also recognising the long-term strength and global relevance Dubai continues to demonstrate as a market. Pam Golding Properties' five decades of heritage and integrity, combined with its selective expansion philosophy, gave us confidence that this partnership is built on the right foundation,” says Terry.

The Dubai operation is led by Billy Rautenbach, Operations Director of Pam Golding Properties Dubai, who brings more than 40 years' experience, including 15 years in Dubai's luxury residential market.

“Initially, we will offer a comprehensive property service to local and international investors, buyers, sellers, developers, landlords and tenants within the residential sector,” says Rautenbach.

She notes that Dubai's residential market remains predominantly apartment-based, with foreign nationals accounting for the majority of homeowners. Demand is being driven by globally mobile professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors seeking residency, portfolio diversification, and lifestyle opportunities.

“At the upper end of the market, particularly in prime penthouses and branded residences, ownership is largely driven by high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East,” she says.

Younger professionals and first-time buyers continue to favour apartment developments in areas such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Business Bay and Dubai Marina, while families are increasingly drawn to villa communities including Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Rautenbach adds that investor activity remains strongest in affordable and emerging apartment nodes where rental yields remain attractive, while demand for entry-level townhouses and villas continues to grow.

“Entry-level pricing typically starts from around AED1 million, extending to ultra-luxury properties in excess of AED200 million,” she adds.