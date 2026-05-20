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Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes East-Central Turkey

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes East-Central Turkey


2026-05-20 04:22:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck east-central Turkey on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

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Khaleej Times

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