Minister Of Finance Takes Part In 'No Money For Terror' Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Paris, France: The Ministry of Finance delegation, headed by H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, participated yesterday in the opening session of the fifth edition of the“No Money for Terror” conference, held in Paris, French Republic.

During the opening session, His Excellency the Minister of Finance reaffirmed the State of Qatar's support for international efforts aimed at combating terrorist financing and strengthening the integrity of the global financial system, stressing the importance of advancing international cooperation mechanisms and addressing emerging challenges associated with virtual assets and modern technologies.

He said:“Despite the significant progress achieved over the past years, terrorist financing continues to evolve through increasingly sophisticated channels, including virtual assets, online crowdfunding, and emerging AI-enabled tools. This requires a collective international response that is equally agile and technologically advanced. Qatar remains firmly committed to strengthening international cooperation, enhancing information-sharing mechanisms, and supporting balanced regulatory frameworks that safeguard the integrity of the financial system while ensuring legitimate financial flows are not disrupted.”

The conference aims to enhance global cooperation in detecting and preventing financial transactions linked to terrorism, and to develop legal and regulatory frameworks for combating terrorist financing at both national and international levels. It also focuses on improving financial monitoring and tracking through the exchange of intelligence, best practices, and addressing emerging threats in combating illicit financial flows. Additionally, the conference promotes public-private partnerships to ensure compliance with anti-terrorism financing laws.

Minister Al Kuwari also participated in the G7 meeting entitled“The Global Economic Situation”, held on the sidelines of the meetings taking place in Paris, French Republic. The meeting discussed developments in the global economic situation and the challenges facing the international economy, in addition to ways to strengthen international cooperation in support of financial stability and sustainable economic growth.