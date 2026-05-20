Unified Global Safety Standards: CHERY TIGGO Builds Strong Safety Foundation For Every Family Journey

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: From urban commuting to long-distance road trips, from family vacations to outdoor camping, and from everyday driving to transcontinental adventures, modern family mobility has evolved far beyond traditional boundaries of geography and driving scenarios. As travel needs become increasingly diverse and global road conditions more complex, expectations for vehicle safety have also shifted - from simply meeting basic standards to delivering all-weather, all-scenario, and all-around protection. Built on globally unified five-star safety standards, the CHERY TIGGO Family follows a comprehensive“Five-All” safety development philosophy, covering all occupants, all processes, all conditions, all-around, and all global markets. By embedding safety deep into the vehicle's engineering DNA, the TIGGO Family combines robust technologies with rigorous global validation to create dependable protection for millions of families around the world.

Global Five-Star Standards

Safety knows no borders, and protection should never vary by market. As a core product lineup within CHERY's global strategy, the TIGGO Family is developed in accordance with EU regulations and Global NCAP standards, meeting the requirements of major international safety programs including C-NCAP, ASEAN NCAP, ANCAP, and Euro NCAP. Multiple TIGGO models have earned globally recognized five-star safety ratings, with the TIGGO7 achieving one of the highest scores in ANCAP history - demonstrating CHERY's commitment to delivering the same high standard of safety protection to users worldwide.

From spiral rollover tests in China and chassis scraping tests in Mexico, to seawater-and-desert dual-environment challenges in Qatar and Kuwait, seawater battery immersion testing in Indonesia, 50% offset frontal impact test in South Africa, battery fire-resistance testing in Ecuador, and extreme ice-driving challenges in polar regions, the TIGGO Family has undergone rigorous testing across a wide range of representative global extreme scenarios. CHERY further reinforces this commitment with its promise that“crash safety has no expiration date,” proving that even vehicles in service for 10 years can continue to deliver reliable safety performance throughout their lifecycle. Robust Body Structure

The body structure is the foundation of vehicle safety, and the TIGGO Family is engineered to deliver a highly rigid mobile safety cabin through advanced engineering standards. The lineup features a body structure composed of 85% high-strength steel and 21% hot-formed steel, combined with an innovative“energy-absorbing crumple zone + reinforced safety cabin” design. With 18 force-transmission pathways across three layers for frontal impacts and another 18 pathways across two layers for side impacts - together with a high-performance front crash beam, integrated B-pillar structure, and subframe detachment technology - the system effectively disperses collision forces and maximizes cabin integrity during impacts.

Built upon this robust structure, the TIGGO Family further enhances protection through comprehensive restraint systems and intelligent active safety technologies. The vehicles are equipped with far-side airbags, six-second pressure-retaining side curtain airbags, adaptive seatbelts, and second-row side airbags, along with whiplash protection seats and child-seat-friendly rear-seat designs to provide comprehensive protection for all occupants. At the same time, advanced driver assistance systems including AEB, ACC, and Lane Departure Warning proactively help reduce accident risks at the source, combining active collision prevention with passive occupant protection. For new-energy and emergency scenarios, the TIGGO Family also incorporates full-lifecycle battery safety protection and five layers of accident rescue safeguards, including automatic unlocking after collisions, emergency alerts, secondary collision mitigation, and water-floating capability, significantly improving post-accident escape and rescue efficiency.

Seven Core Dimensions

A true benchmark family SUV never sacrifices safety for interior space. Guided by the MM philosophy of“maximizing occupant space while minimizing mechanical space,” the TIGGO Family delivers exceptional cabin efficiency, with the TIGGO8 achieving 66.1% space utilization and the TIGGO9 exceeding 70%. Its flexible 5+2 seating layout easily adapts to a wide range of scenarios, including large family travel, outdoor camping, and journeys with pets. At the same time, the lineup is equipped with the C-PURE green cockpit, using EU-grade environmentally friendly materials and strict VOC control standards to create a healthier cabin environment that is friendly to elderly passengers, children, and pets alike - extending safety beyond physical protection to overall occupant well-being.

From active safety, passive safety, and battery safety to functional safety, information security, health protection, and rescue safety, the TIGGO Family builds a comprehensive safety ecosystem across seven core dimensions of protection. Through globally unified standards, rigorous extreme-scenario testing, and thoughtful human-centered design, the TIGGO Family continues to lead the global family SUV safety segment. Backed by advanced technology and the philosophy of“Guard for Love”, CHERY continues to deliver safer and more reassuring mobility experiences for users worldwide while further strengthening the global reputation of Chinese automotive brands.