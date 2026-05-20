QAF Chief Praises Qatar's Athletics Success At Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of the Qatar Athletics Federation (QAF) Mohammed Issa Al-Fadala has said that Qatar's strong showing at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026, where the athletics team topped the standings with 34 medals, including 12 gold, 13 silver and nine bronze, was the result of coordinated work, strong commitment, professionalism and detailed planning in the lead-up to the competition hosted in Qatar.

Al-Fadala said the federation's objective was clearly defined from the outset - to win the maximum possible number of medals while ensuring the safety of athletes and maintaining their physical and mental readiness throughout the Games. He added that this target was achieved successfully, with no Qatari athlete suffering muscle injuries during the competition.

He noted that the focus was not solely on medal colour, but on overall medal accumulation, given its importance in regional multi-sport events.

Al-Fadala also highlighted the intense level of competition among participating nations, particularly between Qatar and Bahrain in the battle for gold medals.

Both nations finished with 12 gold medals each, but Qatar edged ahead thanks to a higher silver medal count, giving them the overall advantage. He added that all participating teams managed to secure medals, reflecting the high competitive standard across track and field events.

The QAF President praised the organisational efforts behind the Games, pointing to the meticulous planning and early preparations that ensured smooth execution. He said the high organisational standards positively influenced athlete performance and drew wide appreciation.

He described Qatar's overall top finish as clear evidence of effective planning and hard work, while also commending the contribution of all sports federations involved in the event.

Al-Fadala further praised the role of clubs in preparing athletes, describing the collaboration between the federation and clubs as highly productive