QU, Hyperthink Systems Honour Innovators At QEA 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU), through the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the College of Business and Economics, in partnership with HyperThink Systems, concluded the Qatar Entrepreneurship Awards (QEA) Award Day, recognising entrepreneurs and startups contributing to Qatar's digital economy and innovation ecosystem.

The ceremony brought together industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers to celebrate achievements across key sectors, including fintech, health-tech, e-commerce, sustainability, and entrepreneurial excellence.

The awards serve as a national platform to promote ICT and digital entrepreneurship, support high-potential ventures, and strengthen collaboration across Qatar's startup ecosystem.

The initiative aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting human development through inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs, economic development through innovation and startup growth, and sustainable development through solutions that address national priorities. It also reflects QU's strategic role in advancing knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurship in support of Qatar's transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

Director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the College of Business and Economics at QU Dr. Khalid Al Hashimi said,“The Qatar Entrepreneurship Awards represent more than recognition; they serve as a catalyst for innovation and growth within Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Each year, we see promising ideas and ventures that reflect the creativity, resilience, and ambition shaping Qatar's future economy. We are proud to support innovators who are developing impactful solutions and contributing to a thriving knowledge-based society.”

The ceremony recognised winners across multiple categories for their contributions to innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation in Qatar.

In the startup categories, SHIPBEE was named Delivery Startup of the Year in the E-Commerce category, while ESHFAA won HealthTech Startup of the Year. RFxAI was recognised as DeepTech Startup of the Year, REVIO TECHNOLOGIES as Sustainability Startup of the Year, ALT DRX as FinTech Startup of the Year, and MUALLEMI as EduTech Startup of the Year. BEVOL won Social Entrepreneur of the Year, while AVEY was named Startup of the Year.

In the individual awards, Mohab Mohamed Kamal, Founder and CEO of ConnectED, received the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year award. Thuraya Nasser Al-Mulla, Founder and CEO of Receipts, was named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, while Ghanim Al-Sulaiti, Founder and CEO of Enbat Group, received the Entrepreneur of the Year award.