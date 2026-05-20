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California Wildfire Triggers Mass Evacuations as Fire Spreads in Simi Valley
(MENAFN) A wildfire in California burns more than 1,300 acres of land, prompting widespread evacuations as thousands of residents are forced to leave their homes, according to reports.
The Sandy Fire breaks out Monday morning in the hills above Simi Valley, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The statement says more than 1,364 acres are burned, with several communities in Simi Valley threatened. It also reports that evacuation orders affect more than 10,000 homes, while another 3,500 properties are placed under evacuation warnings.
California also secures federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support firefighting operations, according to reports.
The Ventura County Fire Department says on social media that evacuation warnings are issued as the fire moves southeast.
Parts of Los Angeles, including West Hills and Chatsworth, are also placed under evacuation warnings overnight, according to a media outlet.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says firefighters do not expect the blaze to reach the city, but authorities issue warnings “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Sandy Fire breaks out Monday morning in the hills above Simi Valley, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
The statement says more than 1,364 acres are burned, with several communities in Simi Valley threatened. It also reports that evacuation orders affect more than 10,000 homes, while another 3,500 properties are placed under evacuation warnings.
California also secures federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support firefighting operations, according to reports.
The Ventura County Fire Department says on social media that evacuation warnings are issued as the fire moves southeast.
Parts of Los Angeles, including West Hills and Chatsworth, are also placed under evacuation warnings overnight, according to a media outlet.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says firefighters do not expect the blaze to reach the city, but authorities issue warnings “out of an abundance of caution.”
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