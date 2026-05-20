Al Faisal Holding Honours Ahmed Al-Neama In Recognition Of A Distinguished Career

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Faisal Holding, one of the largest diversified private groups in Qatar and the region, held a recognition ceremony for Ahmed Al Neama in appreciation of his nearly 20-year professional career and his significant contributions throughout his tenure with the group.

During his service, he led several key functions, including human resources, procurement, and corporate relations, playing an active role in supporting the company's progress and enhancing its institutional work environment.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, chairman of Al Faisal Holding, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal al-Thani, vice chairman, alongside a number of senior executives and employees of the group.

During the event, HE Sheikh Faisal expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to al-Neama for his dedication and commitment over the years, commending his role in developing several departments and strengthening the corporate culture within the group.

He also emphasised that human capital represents the cornerstone of organisational success and sustainability, and that distinguished Qatari professionals constitute a true asset in the journey of any institution striving for growth and excellence.

For his part, HE Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for al-Neama's contributions, wishing him continued success, and noting that his professional and human impact will remain highly valued and respected by all.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a commemorative plaque by the chairman and vice chairman to al-Neama, in an atmosphere of appreciation and gratitude from the Al Faisal Holding team, celebrating a career marked by dedication, commitment, and excellence.

Al Faisal Holding human resources procurement corporate relations