Palisades Fire Survivor & Author Linda Kaye Releases Book Documenting The Human Cost Of The 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Palisades Fire Survivor and International Bestselling Author Linda Kaye Releases New Book Documenting the Human Cost of the 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires

Rising From the Ashes reaches #1 on Amazon in U.S. History and Self-Help Survival categories within days of release

Linda Kaye International Publishing announces the release of Rising From the Ashes: Finding Strength for a Life We Did Not Choose, a new book by international bestselling author Linda Kaye that documents the experiences of homeowners and survivors of the January 2025 Palisades Fire. The book debuted at #1 on Amazon in both the U.S. History and Self-Help Survival categories.

On January 7, 2025, the Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres - nearly twice the size of Manhattan - destroyed 6,837 structures, and killed 12 people. Sixteen months later, power grid restoration along the Malibu coastline remains incomplete. Linda Kaye lost her Malibu home of 28 years in the fire. Rather than wait for an official account, she went directly to the homeowners - interviewing and surveying dozens of survivors to create a firsthand record of what they experienced and what they needed in the aftermath.

Rising From the Ashes is structured in five parts, each addressing a different audience affected by the disaster. Part I gives voice to Survivors and their untold stories. Part II examines the Support Networks - neighbors and volunteers who filled gaps left by institutional response. Part III examines First Responders and the systemic constraints they navigated. Part IV presents What They Didn't Tell You - information survivors say was withheld or went unaddressed by officials. Part V calls for Community Reckoning, examining what the disaster revealed about emergency preparedness and public accountability.

“Nobody asked the homeowners what they lived through and what they needed. Politicians hold hearings. Agencies issue reports. Nobody did the work I did. This book is their testimony as much as it is mine. The official after-action reports did not capture what these families experienced, and the gaps between what was promised and what was delivered deserve a full public record.”

- Linda Kaye

Linda Kaye International Publishing · (310) 592-2817 ·

The book arrives as survivors, advocacy groups, and media continue to scrutinize the government response to the Palisades Fire - including the performance of city, state, and federal agencies in the months before, during, and after the disaster. Rising From the Ashes draws on direct survivor accounts to contribute to that record.

Rising From the Ashes: Finding Strength for a Life We Did Not Choose is available now on Amazon in Kindle eBook ($2.99), paperback, and hardcover. An audio edition is in development. A companion Wildfire Recovery Field Guide will be published in print in the coming weeks. Full details are available at .

About the Author

Linda Kaye is an international bestselling author, speaker, real estate broker, and business strategist based in Malibu, California. Her previous book, Miracles On My Doorstep, reached international bestseller status. Linda Kaye International Publishing is an imprint of Linda Kaye International Inc., 2052 Bundy Drive #1007, West Los Angeles, CA 90025.

Book Details

Title: Rising From the Ashes: Finding Strength for a Life We Did Not Choose

Author: Linda Kaye

Publisher: Linda Kaye International Publishing, an imprint of Linda Kaye International Inc.

Print ISBN: 978-1-7379173-2-8 | eBook ISBN: 978-1-7379173-3-5

Formats: Kindle eBook ($2.99) · Paperback · Hardcover · Audio edition in development

Amazon:

Website:

Media Contact

Linda Kaye | Linda Kaye International Inc.

2052 Bundy Drive #1007, West Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 592-2817