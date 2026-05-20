Gujarat Completes 2.21 Crore Cubic Metres Of Earthwork In Three Years, Surpassing Target

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has completed 2.21 crore (221.37 lakh) cubic metres of earthwork over the last three years to strengthen reservoirs and increase water storage capacity across the state, exceeding its original target for the period, Water Resources and Water Supply Minister, Ishwarsinh Patel, said on Wednesday.

The work was undertaken between 2022-23 and 2024-25 through government machinery under the Water Resources Department as part of annual special drives aimed at strengthening irrigation systems and extending irrigation facilities to farmers at the tail-end of canal networks.

According to the government, the department had planned to complete 203 lakh cubic metres of earthwork during the three-year period but achieved 221.37 lakh cubic metres instead.

"The department had established a new milestone under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by surpassing the target," Patel said.

The minister said the works were carried out to improve the strength of reservoirs and increase water storage and water-carrying capacity in canals.

Structural improvement and maintenance activities were also undertaken across approximately 123 lakh square metres, covering a total length of 4,223 kilometres.

"The operations included the removal of unwanted vegetation such as bushes and shrubs growing on dams, canals, lakes and channels across the state during the last three years," he said.

A total of 1,474 sites were completed during the period, with an average of 88 to 96 government machinery deployed for the work.

“The completion of this campaign has increased the strength of the state's reservoirs as well as the lifespan and water carrying capacity of canals,” Patel said.

The department also undertook deepening and desilting work in reservoirs, canals, rivers, check dams, streams, channels and lakes.

Cleaning, maintenance and restoration of canal and drainage systems, removal of obstructions affecting floodwater flow and emergency flood-relief operations were also carried out through the use of modern heavy earth-moving machinery.

Patel said, "Offices functioning under the Irrigation Mechanical Circles of Vadodara and Ahmedabad played an important role in maintaining and improving irrigation infrastructure across different regions of the state using the irrigation department's heavy machinery."

He said major works included conservation and strengthening of reservoirs, maintenance of canals, rivers and drainage systems, strengthening of earthen embankments and bunds, prevention and improvement of salinity ingress and construction of cofferdams as part of specialised engineering activities.

“To complete this campaign, the department's entire staff and labourers remained engaged day and night despite geographical challenges and adverse weather conditions,” the minister said.

He added that the Irrigation Mechanical Department would continue modernisation and technology-based works in the coming years and expressed confidence that "Gujarat would move further towards becoming a water-surplus state".