India's AI Job Postings Surge Nearly 6X Since 2019

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) India's artificial intelligence (AI) job postings have grown nearly six-fold since 2019 amid the country's rapidly expanding role as a global AI talent and execution hub, a report showed on Wednesday.

The data compiled by strategy consulting firm Redseer Strategy Consultants said the rise in AI-led hiring is expected to significantly reshape India's office market, with demand for flexible workspaces witnessing strong growth over the next few years.

The report, titled“AI and the Future of Flexible Workspaces”, stated that India's knowledge-economy office stock could witness an additional demand of nearly 79 million square feet between 2025 and 2030, over and above the pre-AI growth trajectory.

“The conversation around AI has largely centred on workforce disruption, but what we are seeing on the ground is a structural shift in how enterprises consume office space,” Chhavi Singh, Associate Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants said.

“AI-led teams are becoming more specialised, collaboration-heavy, and dynamic in scale. That is accelerating the move toward 'core plus flex' workplace models, where enterprises want agility without compromising on infrastructure or employee experience,” Singh added.

According to the report, AI job postings in India crossed 290,000 in 2025, driven by growing demand for talent in machine learning, Generative AI and ML Ops.

India now ranks second globally in AI talent concentration growth, supported by rising global AI investments that have reached nearly $582 billion, the report said.

The report highlighted that India has historically transformed major technological shifts into opportunities for employment and economic growth.

India's office stock has expanded to nearly 915 million square feet by 2025, while total employment has grown to around 330 million workers.

The study also pointed to rapid expansion in India's flexible workspace segment. Flex workspace stock has grown from nearly 33 million square feet in 2020 to more than 103 million square feet in 2025.

Nearly 82 per cent of enterprises surveyed said they plan to increase flexible workspace adoption over the next two years.

AI-led hiring alone is expected to contribute around 31 per cent of flex seat leasing demand by 2030, the report noted.