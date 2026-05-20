Delhi Police Arrests Main Shooter Gaurav Sharma In Najafgarh Case

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested the main shooter, Gaurav alias Love Sharma alias Sandeep alias Masalewala, who had been absconding in an attempt to murder case in the Najafgarh area. The accused is a history-sheeter of Najafgarh police station and is involved in 11 criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and snatching.

According to the police, on the night of April 23, a quarrel broke out between two groups in the Roshan Garden area. During the incident, when a youth intervened to stop the fight, Gaurav allegedly opened fire with a pistol, injuring the victim in the leg. After the incident, the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle along with his associate. A case under attempt to murder and Arms Act sections was registered at the Police Station, Najafgarh.

Since the incident, the accused had been continuously trying to evade arrest. The AGS team of the Crime Branch received information that the accused would be visiting Deen Dayal Hospital. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near the hospital and successfully apprehended the accused after a brief chase. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had studied only up to Class 8 and had fallen into bad company at a young age. Due to financial difficulties, he entered the world of crime and later started extorting money from local operators. Delhi Police stated that the arrest of the accused would have a significant impact on curbing crime in the Najafgarh area and would help strengthen law and order.

Proclaimed Offender in Arms Act Case Arrested

Last week, Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, following a specific tip-off, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Guffran, son of Khurshid, was wanted in a case registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station KN Katju Marg.

Police said the case began on March 2, 2025, when one Gaurav was arrested with two illegal firearms and four live cartridges. During the investigation, it was found that the weapons were allegedly supplied by Guffran and his brother Ahsan. Both were later declared proclaimed offenders by a Rohini Court in February this year.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a Crime Branch team traced Guffran to Dadri village in Meerut and arrested him on May 8. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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