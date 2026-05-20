Qatar Foundation's Earthna Launches Second Edition Of Earthna Prize

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation, has announced the launch of the second cycle of the Earthna Prize.

Established under the leadership of Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani the Earthna Prize recognises solutions rooted in traditional knowledge to address pressing environmental challenges.

A $1million prize pool will be awarded to four winners at the third global Earthna Summit 2027, recognizing them for tackling work in one or more of the five focus areas: water systems, food systems, terrestrial ecosystems, marine and coastal ecosystems, and built environments.

First launched on 22 April 2024, observed annually as Earth Day, the Earthna Prize attracted more than 400 applications from over 100 countries, reinforcing the vision behind the Prize that traditional knowledge and cultural heritage are not only worth preserving but also serve as active resources for addressing contemporary sustainability problems.

Executive Director of Earthna, Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata said:“The response to the Earthna Prize highlights the scale of work already underway, much of it rooted in long-standing practices. The prize brings these efforts into focus, creating a platform for them to be recognized, understood, and built upon and scaled. Each cycle also strengthens the evidence base for how traditional knowledge can address environmental challenges.”

The inaugural Earthna Prize winners and finalists, announced in 2025, reflect the range of approaches the Prize seeks to highlight, including water conservation, ancestral ecological models, traditional architecture and urbanism, community-led fisheries management, and more.