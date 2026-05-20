Moehe Organises 'Smart Classroom' Event On World Telecommunication Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised the“Smart Classroom” event in cooperation with Huawei company, coinciding with the celebration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2026, held under the theme:“Strengthening Digital Lifelines for a More Connected and Resilient World.”

The event, supervised by the Ministry's E-Learning and Digital Solutions Department, was attended by educational leaders, along with a number of teachers and first-grade female students who took part in and observed the experience.

The event featured a 45-minute practical electronic lesson conducted within a fully integrated classroom environment equipped with the latest technologies. A live practical model was showcased, demonstrating the use of emerging digital technologies, artificial intelligence applications, and smart educational solutions within the school system.

The experience highlighted the use of interactive screens and digital solutions developed by Huawei in delivering educational content, which contributed to creating noticeable dynamic interaction between the teacher and her students, while enhancing presentation and explanation methods in an engaging manner aligned with the needs of the current generation.

The event also witnessed the launch of the cartoon character“Afra,” designed by teacher Reem Qaddar from Zakreet Primary School for Girls. The character was inspired by Qatari identity and national heritage with the aim of strengthening students' sense of identity and increasing engagement.

Complementing this distinguished effort, Electronic Projects Coordinator Baraa Al-Sayed designed and prepared the educational brochure accompanying the event, presenting it in an artistic format that added an interactive and educational dimension to the digital learning environment.

The event concluded with a professional discussion to evaluate the outcomes of the experience, followed by honoring the participating entities and contributors who helped ensure the initiative's success.

This initiative comes in line with the Ministry's ongoing strategic efforts, in cooperation with its partners in the technology sector, to support the comprehensive digital transformation of the education sector.

The initiative focuses on employing artificial intelligence technologies and smart educational solutions, while highlighting the pivotal role of digital infrastructure as one of the essential“digital lifelines” that ensure the continuity and efficiency of the educational process.

