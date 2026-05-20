Qatar Media Corporation, Media City Qatar Forge Partnership To Advance Media Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Media Corporation and Media City Qatar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in content creation, digital innovation, and talent development across Qatar's media sector.

The agreement underscores the two institutions' shared commitment to advancing the country's media landscape, fostering creativity and innovation, and supporting Qatar's strategic vision to establish itself as a leading regional and global hub for media and creative industries.

Director of the International Cooperation and Agreements at Qatar Media Corporation Abdulla Ghanim Almuhannadi and CEO of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai signed the agreement in a ceremony held yesterday at QMC premises.

Under the agreement, Media City Qatar and QMC will work together to identify a slate of original projects, including television shows, reality series, feature films, documentaries, and screenplays for co-production or acquisition.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of the International Cooperation and Agreements at Qatar Media Corporation Abdulla Ghanim Almuhannadi, added:“Our collaboration with Media City Qatar opens new pathways for ambitious content and forward-looking innovation. By combining our broadcasting expertise with the creative capacity and international networks of Media City Qatar, we can elevate the quality and diversity of programming available to audiences.”

He added:“This partnership also ensures that emerging talent and creators have greater opportunities to bring their ideas to life, while we adopt new technologies that strengthen the competitiveness and sustainability of Qatar's media sector.”

CEO of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai said:“This agreement brings together two national organizations in media, Media City Qatar and Qatar Media Corporation, to strengthen the pipeline from idea to screen. By combining the creative capacity of Media City Qatar's ecosystem with the legacy of Qatar Media Corporation, we are building original content, accelerating digital transformation, and investing in the next generation of talent. These efforts are directly aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, ensuring that our media sector continues to grow as a driver of innovation, creativity, and economic diversification.”

Speaking to the media persons, Ali Issa, official spokesperson for Qatar Media Corporation, described the MoU as a major step forward for Qatar's media sector and a strategic partnership that will support the country's media development goals under Qatar National Vision 2030.

He said the agreement reflects the commitment of both institutions to strengthening Qatar's position as a regional and global media hub through enhanced cooperation in training, infrastructure development, and support for content creators.

This collaboration will enrich programming while creating new avenues of visibility and growth opportunities for licensed companies within Media City Qatar's ecosystem.

Through Media City Qatar's Media Innovation Lab, the two entities will also launch pilot projects exploring new storytelling formats, production workflows, and digital transformation strategies. QMC will benefit from innovation roadmaps, proof-of-concept support, and adoption pathways designed to enhance both broadcast and digital platforms.

The partnership further advances talent development and shared infrastructure. Building on QMC's ongoing media training efforts, including summer programs and academic partnerships, the parties will co-design training modules, expand internship pathways, and leverage institutional expertise to support students and early-career professionals.

They will also explore structured models for mutual access to production studios, post-production facilities, and innovation labs, enabling joint use for co-productions and pilot innovations. Finally, QMC will be connected to Media City Qatar's wider ecosystem of content creators, service providers, technology companies, and distribution platforms, enabling integration that fosters collaboration, innovation, and monetization opportunities in line with national priorities.

Through this partnership, Media City Qatar continues to demonstrate the strength of Qatar's vibrant media ecosystem, where global and local partners can access modern infrastructure, innovation support, and a growing talent base. The collaboration highlights the investment opportunities available in Qatar for studios, technology providers, and content companies seeking to develop and scale projects for regional and international audiences.